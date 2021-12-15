Dublin HQ and Düsseldorf office of global mobile infrastructure company now fully operates on renewable energy

MD7, a wireless infrastructure consultancy, has been re-certified as climate neutral company by Climate Partner. The mobile infrastructure provider reduced the CO2 footprint of all of its European offices in 2020 compared to 2019, despite a significant increase in the number of employees. MD7's European headquarters in Dublin will be its third office to be fully run by green power. The total emissions that were offset by MD7 in 2020 are equivalent to almost 300 tons of CO2.

"We are very proud to have been re-certified as climate neutral company," Mark Christenson, MD7 President of International says. "Reducing our carbon emissions across all of our offices despite growing really fast is a massive achievement. It also makes me happy to see our office in Düsseldorf move to green energy, making it the second, after Maastricht, to be run by green electricity," Christenson adds.

"Reducing our carbon footprint by almost fifty percent year-on-year made us save an enormous amount of CO2 emissions," Aaron Rodrigo, MD7 Program Manager explains. "Many of these saved emissions relate to a significantly lower number of flights which to some degree is of course related to the very limited business travelling activities during the pandemic. However, even as business travel has started to take off the ground again in 2021, we still keep our emissions from flights at a minimum."

MD7 is seeking to further increase its carbon offsetting over the coming years, and recently switched its power provider for their headquarters in Dublin to make it their third office in Europe to be fully run by green electricity. MD7 also plans to reduce its CO2 emissions per full-time employee (FTE) by ten percent year-on-year until 2025 compared to 2019. Strategically, MD7's goal is to not only make all of its current and future offices fully green, but also to become carbon positive by offsetting more CO2 than it produces by 2022.

About MD7

Founded in 2003, MD7 has deep roots in mobile networks and has grown to provide comprehensive expertise to operators worldwide. MD7 understands mobile infrastructure is a valuable asset requiring disciplined management and investment in a rapidly advancing landscape. As the only dedicated global mobile infrastructure consultancy, we believe in extreme partnership and a personalized approach to every opportunity. Our team members, working in the service of operators, are driven by integrity, mutual respect, and commitment to deliver for our partners. For more information, visit www.MD7.com.

