Immediately following the appointment of its first Chief People Officer, ActiveCampaign, the leader in customer experience automation (CXA), is investing significantly in its employees by committing to opening new, expanded hub spaces in three major markets: Indianapolis, USA; Dublin, Ireland; and Florianopolis, Brazil.

Pre-pandemic, ActiveCampaign had a strong in-office culture, and the company has transitioned to a remote-first culture successfully since March 2020. While many companies have moved to a fully remote approach because of work flexibility and cost savings, this approach takes away from the collaboration, creativity and team culture created from in-person work. Based on this feedback from employees, ActiveCampaign is investing in its hubs and will offer a hybrid work model.

These will be the second spaces ActiveCampaign has occupied in both Indianapolis and Dublin. Both teams have outgrown their existing spaces, and the team has been searching for the perfect home to meet the needs of their growing teams. The space in Florianopolis will be the company's first physical space in Brazil, demonstrating its commitment to Latin America. Additional details on each hub include:

Indianapolis : In May, ActiveCampaign announced its search for a new office space in downtown Indianapolis to fit the growing team. Since opening its hub in 2019, the team has doubled headcount and continues to grow. Its new space at 342 Massachusetts Ave in the heart of the Mass Ave Cultural District will accommodate the growing team. The team is expected to occupy the new space in Q1 2022, following a buildout.

: In May, ActiveCampaign announced its search for a new office space in downtown Indianapolis to fit the growing team. Since opening its hub in 2019, the team has doubled headcount and continues to grow. Its new space at 342 Massachusetts Ave in the heart of the Mass Ave Cultural District will accommodate the growing team. The team is expected to occupy the new space in Q1 2022, following a buildout. Dublin : The team surpassed 100 employees in April and has not slowed down hiring since. ActiveCampaign EMEA currently has over 150 employees and remains on track to cross 300 employees by the end of 2023. With this larger team, an expanded space is necessary to allow for teammates to collaborate. The new office space will be at 160 Shelbourne Rd, Dublin 4, and will be ready for occupants in Q1 2022.

: The team surpassed 100 employees in April and has not slowed down hiring since. ActiveCampaign EMEA currently has over 150 employees and remains on track to cross 300 employees by the end of 2023. With this larger team, an expanded space is necessary to allow for teammates to collaborate. The new office space will be at 160 Shelbourne Rd, Dublin 4, and will be ready for occupants in Q1 2022. Florianopolis: This marks ActiveCampaign's first physical location in Latin America, and follows the company's commitment to investing in both Brazil and the greater region in April. Florianopolis was selected because of the combined high concentration of talent, entrepreneurs and strong tech ecosystem. The hub will be at Primavera Office, where many local tech start-ups are based. Thirty employees will begin reporting into this hub starting in Q1 2022.

Upon the opening of each new location, local employees will have the option to work collaboratively in person with their teams as needed. ActiveCampaign employees will not be required to attend the office daily. ActiveCampaign will continue to follow local safety guidelines and open the hubs to employees when it is safe to do so. More details to follow on the opening dates.

Supporting quotes

"Much like there is no one-size-fits-all approach to technology for businesses, there is also no one-size-fits-all work model for employees. That's why we're continuing to invest in our employees who want to work remotely, commute daily, or a combination of both," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "This investment in our employees is also an investment in our customers. We've selected the location of these hubs because we believe that having a strong presence in each region is crucial to the longevity of the ActiveCampaign business."

"ActiveCampaign is a people-first organization, meaning that we are committed to creating a workplace where every employee can bring their whole self to work. We're creating that culture through our learning and development programs like Aspiring Leaders, DEI initiatives like our employee resource groups and global manager training that's focused on inclusive leadership and racial justice, and now through new and expanded hubs where our employees can gather," said Michael Rico, Chief People Officer of ActiveCampaign. "We're committed to remote-first working, and that's why we're investing in this hub model, which prioritizes spaces for collaboration."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

