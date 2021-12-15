French clean power company Neoen, part of the Paris-headquartered Impala conglomerate, is constructing three Irish solar plants with a total generation capacity of 58 MWp and has secured an agreement from Bord Gáis Energy to buy the electricity they will generate.English-owned Irish utility Bord Gáis Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with renewables developer Neoen to take all the electricity to be generated by three solar farms the French company is constructing in Ireland. A press release published on the Bord Gáis website today, but date stamped "November," said Neoen is ...

