Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia to execute mergers of subsidiaries as planned 1 January 2022

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

15 December 2021 at 4.00 p.m.

Aktia to execute mergers of subsidiaries as planned 1 January 2022

As planned and informed, Aktia Bank Plc executes the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Aktia Wealth Management Ltd with Aktia Bank Plc on 1 January 2022. At the same time, Aktia merges its two subsidiaries, where Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd merges with AV Fund Management Ltd. As from 1 January 2022, the name of the Fund Management Company is Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd. Both mergers are a part of simplifying asset management operations, where an essential part is the simplification of the group structure.

The Boards of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc and the said subsidiaries as well as the general meeting of Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd have approved the mergers, and the entry into force of both mergers is 1 January 2022.

The mergers do not require any actions from the customers.

Further information:

Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director, Asset Management, perttu.purhonen (at) aktia.fi

