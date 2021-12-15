Horizon Globex GmbH: Upstream Digital Stock Exchange Offers Dual Listing for NASDAQ, OTC Market & International Issuers

Global Investors Can Trade Traditional Equities Using USDC Digital Currency

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Upstream, the digital stock exchange and trading app powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, announced today that it will offer dual listing capability to U.S. NASDAQ and over the counter (OTC) market issuers and international stock exchanges including EURONEXT, TSX, and CSE. The dual listing grants issuers access to a global digital first investor-base which can now trade U.S. and international equities using USDC digital currency, credit card, debit card, PayPal, or USD. The offering aims to unlock liquidity and enhance price discovery for issuers while giving global investors the opportunity to access and invest in U.S., Canadian, and European companies. Upstream is now accepting applications to dual list: https://upstream.exchange/GetListed.

"Upstream has created the ability for digital currency to be used to buy U.S. and International equities, representing the first time that traditional equities can be bought using USDC stablecoin," says Upstream President Mark Elenowitz. "We believe Upstream supports the future of global trading that forward-thinking issuers are after, bringing them into the digital age with a real-time trading app that harnesses the efficiency of crypto markets."

Upstream is actively accepting dual-listing applications from issuers currently trading on global markets and Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) that are seeking to offer their shares to a modern-day investor pool. Issuers may be able to utilize SEC, OTCQX, Euronext or SEDAR filings to satisfy Upstream's listing and reporting requirements. As part of a regulated overseas national securities exchange, qualified issuers may fast-track listing on Upstream.

"Upstream features all the perks of an overseas national securities exchange, but with competitive listing fees and next generation trading features making it both convenient and efficient for international traders to trade securities," said MERJ CEO Ed Tuohy.

In addition to offering compliance and security to investors and issuers alike, Upstream was built to address common challenges issuers face on the OTC market surrounding liquidity, deposits, and trading. These hurdles include difficulties raising capital, barriers to access that exclude potential participants, and shareholders' inability to deposit OTC securities and profit from their investments.

Developed in consultation with a team of Wall Street pioneers and proven software engineers, the platform offers in-app onboarding and compliance integrations to give international investors frictionless access to popular U.S. equities. Upstream also has U.S. transfer agent deposit and legend lift methodology to address common OTC deposit and custody problems that can lead to illiquid holdings. USD traders enjoy a USD fiat off-ramp back to a US bank when they sell their shares, while crypto traders can utilize a streamlined off-ramp using USDC. In addition, all Upstream USD accounts, U.S. and non-U.S., will be FDIC-insured up to $250,000, although investors should note this doesn't apply to USDC accounts. To receive full listing details, please visit https://upstream.exchange/ or contact Upstream at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Upstream:

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. Powered by Horizon's proprietary matching engine technology, the exchange will enable investors to trade shares in IPOs, SPACs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app: https://upstream.exchange. Interested issuers can reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ:

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fintech company that builds and powers global securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading in the U.S. and globally. Learn more at https://www.horizonfintex.com/.

Press Contacts:

Ali Adkins

Wachsman

ali.adkins@wachsman.com

Disclaimers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. U.S. investors are not permitted to trade in upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in a security they currently own that has listed on upstream for liquidation only.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include 'forward-looking statements.' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Horizon Fintex does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Horizon Globex GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677664/Upstream-Digital-Stock-Exchange-Offers-Dual-Listing-for-NASDAQ-OTC-Market-International-Issuers