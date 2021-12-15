StormForge a Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

Leader in cloud-native application optimization recognized for ML-driven approach to Kubernetes performance

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE/ December 15, 2021 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native application performance testing and resource optimization, today announced it has been declared a finalist in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards program welcomes global entrants from organizations of any scale. Categories for the 2021-22 Cloud Awards include "Cloud Project of the Year," "Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud," and "Best Place to Work in the Cloud."

StormForge has been shortlisted in four categories:

Best Cloud Automation Solution

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cloud Computing

Cloud Disruptor of the Year

Cloud Management Solution of the Year

"The Cloud Awards is an important recognition in the cloud computing industry, so to be recognized at this level is an incredible honor," said Amy Medeiros, senior vice president of marketing, StormForge. "We believe in combining enterprise-grade performance testing with patent-pending machine learning to automatically find the optimal configurations for your applications, enabling your organization to innovate and accelerate past your competition."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "StormForge is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence - and, most importantly, provide value to its clients."

"After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones."

The explosive growth of cloud-native and microservices applications has changed the way that businesses approach their technology infrastructure. StormForge's dedicated ML-powered platform is purpose-built for Kubernetes and accelerates cloud-native deployments, giving businesses a true competitive advantage.

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

Final winners will be announced on February 8, 2022.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards. Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

