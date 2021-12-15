Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (TOKYO: 9042) (ISIN: JP3774200004) has released its Integrated Report 2021 with the aims of disclosing our management policies as well as both the financial aspects of our corporate activities and their non-financial aspects, including ESG-related initiatives.

URL: https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/en/ir/library/integratedreports/

Key Points of this Report

Sustainable management promotion based on our Sustainability Declaration

Disclosure related to the TCFD and other ESG-related initiatives

Achievements and action plans for the financial and non-financial aspects of each business

