Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (TOKYO: 9042) (ISIN: JP3774200004) has released its Integrated Report 2021 with the aims of disclosing our management policies as well as both the financial aspects of our corporate activities and their non-financial aspects, including ESG-related initiatives.
URL: https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/en/ir/library/integratedreports/
Key Points of this Report
- Sustainable management promotion based on our Sustainability Declaration
- Disclosure related to the TCFD and other ESG-related initiatives
- Achievements and action plans for the financial and non-financial aspects of each business
