Greenpro Capital Corp.: Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X and PIKOM Launches SpaceTech Ecosystem for ASEAN Region

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced its incubated company, Angkasa-X together with PIKOM has launched the SpaceTech Industrial Ecosystem for ASEAN region in Malaysia. According to the SpaceTech Industry September 2021 (Q3) Analytic Report, the global SpaceTech economy is constantly growing and valued at $4.7 trillion in 2021, and it will further grow to $10 trillion by 2030. The investment for SpaceTech economy in East Asia region has achieved $35 billion in 2021. This initiative is fully supported by the Government of Malaysia.

http://www.pikom.org.my/2021/PRESS_RELEASE/GREAT_POTENTIAL_IN_BUILDING_MALAYSIA%27S_SPACETECH_ECOSYSTEM.pdf

Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member, is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. ITU is a specialised agency of the United Nations which manages space telecommunications.

Greenpro owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X and is planning to list the company via an IPO on a U.S. exchange in the coming months.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said, "We are proud that Angkasa-X is set to become a SpaceTech Unicorn with its vision aligned with the United Nations SDGs, to provide satellite connectivity services to serve the 670 million Southeast Asia mass populations."

About PIKOM

PIKOM, THE NATIONAL TECH ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA, is the association representing the technology industry in Malaysia. Its membership currently stands at more than 1,000 active companies involved in a whole spectrum of tech products and services, and which command 80% of the total TECH business in Malaysia.

There are 5 Chapters under PIKOM: OM; CIO; Cybersecurity; E-Commerce: Venture Investment. These chapters help improve and drive the business climate for all member companies, together with promoting industry growth in line with the Digital Malaysia roadmap / national aspirations.

As the Voice of the Tech Industry, PIKOM embraces the task of growing the size and capabilities of the tech industry in Malaysia by creating opportunities for its members as well as all Malaysians to capture the benefits offered by advances in technology by focusing on the following:

Spearhead, promote & encourage development of resources, professional skills and programs in Malaysia's digital and technology industry.

Represent the local tech industry to the Government and private sector both local and overseas.

Provide a platform for tech players and users to meet, network, learn and share ideas in order to grow the industry and improved applications.

Foster high standards of conduct, service and performance throughout the tech industry.

Promote and market local tech services to the region and overseas.

For more information, contact Azlina Ishak, GM Corporate Affairs at azlina@pikom.org.my or

visit https://www.pikom.org.my/

About ANGKASA-X

ANGKASA-X is a Technological-social Inclusion Company that strives to provide Internet Connectivity as a Necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in research & development, IP creation, technology & components sourcing, assembly-integration-testing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering an innovative Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN. Angkasa-X's mission is to provide satellite internet-connectivity and other services to remote rural areas in the countries in ASEAN and neighbouring countries to establish ASEAN Space Economy via the formation of ASEANLINK LEO Satellites Constellation. Angkasa-X plans to raise funds from the global capital market to invest and operate ASEANLINK LEO Satellite Constellation. It aspires to be a Unicorn and the number one unique company for LEO satellite-based Internet services in ASEAN region.

For more information on the company, please visit http://www.angkasax-innovation.com

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677814/Greenpro-Incubated-Company-Angkasa-X-and-PIKOM-Launches-SpaceTech-Ecosystem-for-ASEAN-Region