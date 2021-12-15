Anmai Cloud Supports The 5th Global Future Innovation Summit with Distributed Encrypted Storage Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / The 5th Global Innovation and Future Summit (GIFTs) has been held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley on Dec. 14, 2021. Anmai Cloud provided technical support for the summit's online live broadcast as the "Integrated Media Storage Technology Supporter".

This will be Anmai's second collaboration. The first collaboration took place during the "Anmai Cloud Links to World Famous Schools with Z-Park North America.

GIFTs, which began in Silicon Valley in 2017, has been successfully held four times - Silicon Valley, Boston, London, and Beijing. It is an industry event focused on sharing, cooperation, mutual benefit, and win-win.

This year's theme is "Technology and Healthcare: Shaping New Future", and more than 30 elite leaders from global industry, investment to academia will discuss their views on Disruptive Technologies in Emerging Markets, Healthcare Innovation Fueling Post-Covid Recovering and The Future of Venture Capital Investment. The conference will focus on five major areas, including healthcare and post-covid, energy and carbon neutral, artificial intelligence, cyber security and venture capital.

The 2021 summit adopts the mode of "online + offline" fusion linkage. Anmai Cloud has provided integrated media storage technology support for the summit, using the innovative technologies of blockchain and IPFS protocols to integrate the storage resources of the whole network, guaranteeing targeted live data storage and high availability and security of data to strongly support the online live broadcast of this summit.

About Anmai

Anmai Cloud Network Technology Co., Ltd., located in Hainan, is a global distributed encrypted storage all-in-one technology service provider. It is committed to bringing decentralized data storage services with high availability, high security, and low cost to enterprises. The infrastructure is available to many countries in Europe, Australia, North America and regions of China, with the number of cooperated storage service providers over 100 to meet the diversified enterprise IT architecture in time. It is suitable for major mainstream cloud platforms and provides software and hardware integrated solutions.

Anmai Cloud has always focused on the R&D and innovation of distributed storage, blockchain, data encryption security and other underlying technologies. The company will continue to adhere to the concept of "R&D-driven, compliant and secure" and dig deeper into the industrial dividend and empower enterprises with decentralized data storage technology.

