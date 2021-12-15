Amcor announces global price increases

ZURICH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC) today confirmed price increases of up to 15% for products across its global businesses effective Jan. 1, 2022. The increases will vary depending on circumstances per customer, region and product type.

This measure is part of the company's ongoing response to supply constraints and higher input costs across multiple categories including raw materials, transport and energy since the beginning of calendar year 2021.

Peter Konieczny, Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer said: "Amcor is working closely with customers and supply chain partners to keep servicing elevated demand for high performance packaging. These price increases are necessary to ensure we continue to minimize the effects of challenges in global supply chains."

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The Company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries.