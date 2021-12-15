Transparency Market Research: Increasing Use of Laser Photocoagulation Treatment to Fuel Expansion of Retinal Vein Occlusion Market, Notes TMR Study

- The retinal vein occlusion market is estimated to exceed valuation of US$ 32.5 Bn by 2031

- Rising adoption of modern treatment options such as photocoagulation and intravitreal injections of steroids or VEGF inhibitors in renal vein occlusion is expected to drive the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients with branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) often experience several issues such as retinal neovascularization. Healthcare providers in the global retinal vein occlusion market are focusing on offering laser photocoagulation treatment to these for peripheral retina. The treatment is being increasingly adopted, owing to its promising outcomes.

As per the study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global retinal vein occlusion market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients suffering from severe RVO are inclining toward the use of mobile apps and telehealth services in order to gain professional treatment. Moreover, major market players are increasing their focus on the launch of next-gen treatment options.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market: Key Findings

Use of Advanced Treatment Solutions to Propel Market

Healthcare providers are increasing efforts to improve the quality of the services they offer. Hence, they are gaining efficiency in the focal laser therapy in which lasers are provided in areas of swelling in order to achieve a decrease in edema. Furthermore, several players in the retinal vein occlusion market are boosting the production of corticosteroid drugs, which assist in dealing with the inflammatory components that may lead to edema.

Research in Pan-retinal Photocoagulation Therapy to Fuel Market Expansion

Players in the global retinal vein occlusion market are boosting their research projects focused on the pan-retinal photocoagulation therapy, which is a technique mainly focused on the treatment of patients who experience formation of new blood vessel after the retinal vein occlusion. Furthermore, enterprises are increasing the use of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) medications, including Avastin, Eylea, and Lucentis in patients with BRVO in which macular edema or neovascularization is present. These medicines are introduced directly in the eye of a patient in order to prevent the growth of nonstandard blood vessels.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the number of eye disorders, along with rise in elderly population who are at higher risk of contracting eye diseases is generating substantial demand for retinal vein occlusion treatment

Rise in focus of key players on launching novel treatment options for eye disorders is creating lucrative prospects in the global retinal vein occlusion market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific retinal vein occlusion market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during forecast period, due to rising prevalence of eye-related issues in many regional countries such as Singapore , China , Indonesia , and several Southeast Asian countries

retinal vein occlusion market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during forecast period, due to rising prevalence of eye-related issues in many regional countries such as , , , and several Southeast Asian countries Increasing incidence of eye diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in the elderly population, and adoption of modern technologies are some of the key factors that make North America a prominent market

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include:

Allergan (AbbVie, Inc.)

Alimera Sciences

Bayer AG

Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB (publ)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Lumenis

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Iridex Corporation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Novartis AG

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Segmentation

Type

Central Retinal Vein Occlusion

Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment Type

Anti-VEGF Drugs

Corticosteroid Drugs

Pan-retinal Photocoagulation Therapy

Laser Therapy

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

