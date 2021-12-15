Fernhill Corp.: Fernhill Corp Engages Maxim Group LLC for Investment Banking Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Fernhill Corp ("Fernhill" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:FERN), a software provider of digital asset mining and trading solutions, is pleased to announce the engagement of Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim") to provide general financial advisory and investment banking services to the Company. Maxim may advise the Company on an array of matters, including marketing strategies, financing alternatives and strategies focused on enhancing corporate and shareholder value.

Chris Kern, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fernhill, commented "We're ecstatic about partnering with Maxim towards growing the company and creating long term shareholder value. Maxim's proven expertise in advising companies, in addition to their stellar capital markets accomplishments, creates an incredible opportunity for the Company and we look forward to working together."

Peter Bordes, Member of the Board of Directors of Fernhill, stated "I have had a phenomenal experience working with the investment banking, analyst and capital markets team at Maxim leading our Kubient IPO in the middle of the pandemic. I could not think of a more perfect partner for Fernhill Corp. They truly have the expertise to enable us to execute on our 2022 objectives to scale our organic growth and support our ability to make tactical tuck-in acquisitions."

About Maxim LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com .

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

