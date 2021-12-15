Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2021 | 15:56
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference, scheduled for January 10-13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 10, at 7:00 am ET to registered conference attendees and the public at: https://journey.ct.events/view/67b1dab2-8dd0-4f50-8291-86cf6c38ed3b, and subsequently on the Zomedica website at: https://investors.zomedica.com/events-presentations.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio of innovative diagnostics and medical devices are designed to improve both patient and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

  • Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

Investor Relations Contacts

PCG Advisory Group
Kirin Smith, President
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
+1.646.823.8656

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677803/Zomedica-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-BioConnect-2022-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.