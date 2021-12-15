Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced today that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference, scheduled for January 10-13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 10, at 7:00 am ET to registered conference attendees and the public at: https://journey.ct.events/view/67b1dab2-8dd0-4f50-8291-86cf6c38ed3b, and subsequently on the Zomedica website at: https://investors.zomedica.com/events-presentations.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio of innovative diagnostics and medical devices are designed to improve both patient and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

