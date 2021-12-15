Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (2697/21)

As of December 15, 2021, the following warrants issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BULL PALLAD X5 AVA 4 GB00BG61CK22 BEAR DAIMLR X5 AVA 6 GB00BL057001 MINI L KAKAO AVA 31 GB00BG60QN08 MINI L BDRILL AVA 3 GB00BL087F47 MINI L BDRILL AVA 4 GB00BNTPRL68 The last day of trading will be December 15, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.