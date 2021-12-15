TorchPro Announces New Original Series, "UNTAPPED": Unprecedented access to athletes' lives away from the game

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / TorchPro, a sports media company that is changing the way athletes, fans, and brands interact digitally, has announced the official release of their new original series, UNTAPPED: behind-the-scenes video features that give fans an inside look at the lives of some of their favorite athletes, coaches and sports figures.

UNTAPPED grants fans unprecedented access to the side of sports stars we rarely see. Fans will discover these professionals' journey to stardom, and the habits, interests, and personality that make them compelling outside of their sport. Athletes will gain the unique opportunity to showcase their authentic selves, and amplify the brands and companies that align with their core values.

Spanning a variety of sports and outside interests, UNTAPPED will cover such topics as former women's hockey Olympian Kacey Bellamy's training regime, NBA player Georges Niang's life off the court, and an all access look at NHL star Tyler Seguin's crib. The starpower doesn't stop there: Joe Pavelski, Megan Keller, PLL star Myles Jones and former NFL head coach John Fox are just a few more of the stars using TorchPro's new series as a platform to connect with their fans.

Check out the trailer for UNTAPPED Season 1 ! Starting in January 2022, episodes will be released bi-weekly on TorchPro.com, and on TorchPro's social media pages, including Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

"A lot of times, we only consider athletes in terms of their sport, and lose sight of the fact that they are people just like us," said TorchPro's Co-Founder, President & CRO Bryan Goodwin. "Whether you are an aspiring young athlete, a business professional, an entrepreneur, a parent, or anything in between, UNTAPPED will entertain, enlighten and inspire you through authentic and unfiltered storytelling. This series is for anyone looking to gain an edge in sports, business or life."

Since launching its platform in March 2021, TorchPro has empowered over 25 professional athletes, coaches, and other sports influencers with a unique storytelling platform. Millions of fans and consumers are engaging with their content. Brands such as Legends, York Athletics, Overtime, and State and Liberty are connecting to new audiences through the power of authentic storytelling.

"TorchPro was started with the goal of inspiring greatness in the next generation," said TorchPro Co-Founder and CEO, Matt Fornataro. "Our belief is that one of the best ways to inspire is through authenticity- by connecting that human element that lives in all of us."

Brands interested in activating around the UNTAPPED series can reach out to TorchPro for information on partnering.

About TorchPro

TorchPro is a sports media company that's transforming the way fans and athletes interact digitally. It provides never-before-seen access to the best athletes in the world, so that those athletes can "pass the torch" and spread their secrets to success to the next generation of fans, players, and coaches. TorchPro provides the right tools to unlock every athlete's digital brand, and turn that brand into an interactive community with staying power beyond their playing careers.

