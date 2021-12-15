GainClients, Inc. Launches Relationship with Deschutes County Title of Oregon

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched Remote Deposit Capture Services ("RDC") for their newest client, Deschutes County Title ("Deschutes"). Deschutes has activated two branches serving Central Oregon on the RDC Platform. This relationship puts Deschutes at the cutting edge of FinTech serving the Real Estate Markets. Deschutes can now allow all of their clients; Buyers and Sellers, Realtors and even their own Title Sales Representatives, the ability to use their Smart Phones to deposit funds directly into Deschutes' Escrow Accounts; digitally.

Any real estate transaction is typically initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the Buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith". This deposit, in most states, is called an "Earnest Money Deposit". GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving Deschutes County Title thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

"We are so excited to partner with a cutting-edge technology like GainClient's. We have wanted to bring our customers the best tools and solutions that the market has to offer and GainClients moves us to the front of the line!" said Steve McDonald, Vice President and County Manager for Deschutes County Title.

"We have been working diligently for months with the good folks over at Deschutes County Title. As we started this project, their leadership had the foresight to recognize that their entire market would benefit from our service, so they added their Redmond Office and can now serve all of Central Oregon with the same great Deschutes County Title Service that has made them the "go to" title and escrow provider in Central Oregon. Clients all over the state can now make deposits digitally," said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

The Company's Remote Deposit Capture Service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves significant time and money for the Title and Escrow Companies that use the software.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About Deschutes County Title.

Locally owned and operated since 2003, Deschutes County Title champions a sense of transparency, clarity, and understanding with all of their clients. With offices in Bend and Redmond, Deschutes County Title is a welcoming and trusted team of experts that can be counted on for all real estate transactions. As part of the highly successful Schreiner Group of title companies, their tradition of providing topnotch and personalized professional services continues one person at a time. The Schreiner family has been involved in the title business in the Northwest since the early 1900′s. Their ties to the local area provide them with special insights into their client's real estate needs. See more at https://deschutescountytitle.com/

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Head office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Deschutes County Title

Steve McDonald, at stevem@deschutestitle.com or at +1-541-389-2120

Head Office:397 SW Upper Terrace, Bend, OR 97702

