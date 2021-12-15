Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nordic Asia Investment Group 1987 AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (674/21)

On request of Nordic Asia Investment Group 1987 AB, company registration number 559226-8352, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 16, 2021. Shares Short name: NAIG B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 35,018,865 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016609333 ---------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 241418 ---------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559226-8352 ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46317612230.