15.12.2021 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nordic Asia Investment Group 1987 AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (674/21)

On request of Nordic Asia Investment Group 1987 AB, company registration number
559226-8352, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 16, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:            NAIG B         
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of B-shares to be listed: 35,018,865       
----------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0016609333      
----------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:            1            
----------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          241418         
----------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:   559226-8352       
----------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:             SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:         SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner
Fondkommission AB on +46317612230.
