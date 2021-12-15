MDoloris Medical Systems, leader in the field of objective analgesia/nociception monitoring during anesthesia and in intensive care, and Mindray, a global leader in developing and providing advanced medical devices and solutions, announce today the CE Mark and upcoming launch of the Mdoloris ANI-MR module.

The ANI-MR module is a solution developed by MDoloris for Mindray for integration into the BeneVision N Series patient monitoring devices, making the ANI parameter available to all clinicians using the Mindray's BeneVision N Series monitoring platform.

"We're very excited to announce that we will launch the ANI-MR module on January 1st, 2022. Developed to help clinicians effectively measure the analgesia nociception level and show on the digital display, the new ANI-MR module can be seamlessly integrated into our flagship BeneVision N Series patient monitors. With clinical needs in mind, Mindray is dedicated to building a comprehensive and innovative bedside information platform through our BeneVision N Series patient monitoring system. This platform is future-proof, as it will continuously integrate more innovative technologies to empower clinicians worldwide to make professional and accurate decisions." declares Jian Cen, General Manager of Mindray's Patient Monitoring Life Support Business Unit.

"Obtaining the CE Mark under the new Medical Device Regulation for our ANI MR module is a critical milestone for Mdoloris. The upcoming launch of the module by our partner Mindray will be a major step forward, considerably strengthening MDoloris' reach into thousands of Operating Rooms in Europe. This partnership will allow each clinician using the BeneVision N Series patient monitors from Mindray to get access to our ANI technology and its clinical outcomes." declares Fabien Pagniez, CEO and founder of MDoloris Medical Systems.

About the Analgesia Nociception Index

ANI is a parameter obtained from the Heart Rate Variability that helps clinicians to assess the Autonomic Nervous System, guiding the clinicians to titrate their analgesics during the surgery and anesthesia. This improves postoperative pain, PONV scores, shivering scores, and reducing post-operative opioids use (1), as well as, hospital stays (2) and may reduce the Montreal scales values (3), a scale used to assess post-operative cognitive disorders.

About MDoloris Medical Systems

MDoloris Medical Systems, a venture-backed French company, is the first worldwide company to be able to provide clinicians continuous and non-invasive surgical stress monitoring medical devices of the patient's parasympathetic tone. MDoloris is present in more than 70 countries, has placed more than 4 000 devices worldwide and more than 300.000 patients benefited from its clinical outcomes.

About Mindray

Mindray is one of the leading global providers of medical devices and solutions. Firmly committed to their mission of "advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible", they are dedicated to innovation in the fields of Patient Monitoring Life Support, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Medical Imaging System, and Orthopaedics.

Today, powered by their 10 R&D centers across the globe, Mindray's products and services can be found in healthcare facilities in over 190 countries and regions. Mindray's products and solutions are now serving over 600 teaching hospitals in Europe, the top 20 hospitals in the U.S., and 99% of Class A tertiary hospitals in China.

(1)2017- Henry D. Upton, MBBS, BMedSc (Hons), Guy L. Ludbrook, MBBS, FANZCA, PhD,Andrew Wing, BMBS (Hons), BSci (Hons), FANZCA, and Jamie W. Sleigh, MD Intraoperative"Analgesia Nociception Index"- Guided Fentanyl Administration During Sevoflurane Anesthesia in Lumbar Discectomy and Laminectomy: A Randomized Clinical Trial Anesthesia Analgesia july 2017 doi: 10.1213/ANE.0000000000001984. 2020-Ramos-Luengo A, Gardeta Pallarés A, Asensio Merino F.Usefulness of ANI (analgesia nociception index) monitoring for outpatient saphenectomy surgery outcomes: an observational study. J Clin Monit Comput. 2020 Feb 28. doi: 10.1007/s10877-020-00491-1. 2021- Yang, Shuyi; Xiao, Wei; Wu, Hao; Liu, Yang; Feng, Shuai;Management Based on Multimodal Brain Monitoring May Improve Functional Connectivity and Post-operative Neurocognition in Elderly Patients Undergoing Spinal Surgery Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience Volume 13 Jul 15, 2021 10.3389/fnagi.2021.705287

