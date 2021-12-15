Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden (673/21)

On request of Randviken Fastigheter AB (publ), company registration number 556776-3213, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 16, 2021. Shares Short name: RFAST ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 41,936,403 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016128169 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 241842 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556776-3213 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.