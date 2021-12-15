Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Scandinavian Real Heart AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (675/21)

On request of Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ), company registration number 556729-5588, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 17, 2021. Shares Short name: HEART ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33 183 461 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006256798 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 243280 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556729-5588 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short HEART TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 10 250 002 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Four (4) warrants give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Subscription takes place at a subscription price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) in the Company's share during the period from and including January 9, 2023 to and including January 27, 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript February 1, 2023 - February 28, 2023 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 24, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0016589246 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 243298 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732. .