Manufacturing facility sold to Swedish MEMS foundry Silex Microsystems for 85 million Euro;

Long-term supply agreement signed until at least 2027

ATREG, Inc., which specializes in helping advanced technology companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich manufacturing assets (semiconductor fabs and cleanrooms) worldwide, announced today that it has successfully advised Elmos Semiconductor SE on the disposition of its operational automotive-certified 200mm manufacturing facility located in Dortmund, Germany. Elmos has entered into a definitive sale and purchase agreement with Silex Microsystems AB, a pure-play MEMS foundry headquartered in Järfälla, Sweden, for a net purchase price of 77.5 million Euro plus around 7 million Euro for the work-in-progress inventory, totaling approx. 85 million Euro. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction includes a long-term supply agreement until at least 2027, with Elmos buying processed wafers produced at the fab.

"This transaction is an important structural alignment of our manufacturing strategy. And it provides a long-term perspective with new products and technologies for the Dortmund wafer fab and its employees," explains Elmos CEO Dr. Arne Schneider. "The ATREG team has been instrumental at bringing the right caliber of global buyers to the table and demonstrated the creativity needed in structuring a transaction model that met all of our business objectives."

"Global demand for 200mm fab assets has been at an all-time high this year and we expect it to show no abatement in 2022," adds Stephen Rothrock, president and CEO of ATREG. "The unique structure of this transaction is a win-win for Elmos and Silex. We are very pleased with the outcome for both parties."

Elmos will transfer all relevant assets and contracts directly linked to the fab into the newly founded stand-alone foundry operation. When the transaction closes, Silex will acquire 100% of the shares of the fab, including direct and indirect personnel under the leadership of the fab's former management. Elmos will continue to own the building, but will lease the cleanroom to Silex based on the long-term lease agreement. Product testing activities will remain with Elmos who will provide the necessary infrastructure, utilities, IT support, and licenses to Silex based on separate lease and service agreements.

About ATREG, Inc.

Headquartered in Seattle, USA, ATREG, Inc. specializes in helping global companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich advanced technology manufacturing assets, including front-end and back-end semiconductor fabs, cleanroom facilities, and technology campuses in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit our web site, read our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces, and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate, and control safety, comfort, powertrain, and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable, and more energy efficient. With our solutions, we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light, and intuitive HMI. For more information, please visit our web site.

