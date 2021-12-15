Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries, today announced the appointment of Andrew Collyer as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr Collyer, based in Chicago, will lead the technology organization and be responsible for driving the technology strategy at Fitch Group. He will oversee the deployment of company-wide standards for technology, spanning applications and infrastructure. Mr Collyer will work in partnership with business and product leadership and Fitch Group's Chief Data Officer, Heidi Lanford, to enable the development and delivery of products and systems that provide the best value and experience for Fitch customers and Fitch professionals.

Mr Collyer joins Fitch Group with more than 20 years of experience in IT within the financial information and technology industry, having served most recently as the Head of Technology for Credit Ratings at Morningstar and formerly as Director of Software Development at SunGard.

Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Fitch Group, said:

"Technology is a critical component of our plans for the continued strong growth of Fitch Group and its companies. A successful technology organization enables us to develop high-value products and tools for our customers, as well as helping us to operate efficiently, effectively and securely."

Mr Collyer's predecessor in the role, Robert Harpel, leaves Fitch Group at the end of the year following an 11-year career with the company, during which time Fitch saw significant growth for its business with the deployment of custom-built systems and applications as well as transforming how it delivers end-user value through Agile methodologies.

About Fitch Group

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group comprises Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of data, research and analytics; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is owned by Hearst.

