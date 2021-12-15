Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
15.12.21
20:10 Uhr
13,200 US-Dollar
+0,350
+2,72 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2021 | 17:41
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit; Josh Prewitt, Rackspace Technology, CPO and Andrew Lippert, CTO of McGraw Hill Education Conducting a Fireside Chat

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2021 (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced Rackspace Technology Chief Product Officer, Josh Prewitt, will conduct a fireside chat with McGraw Hill Education CTO Andrew Lippert on "Expanding Educational Horizons in the Cloud" at the Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit.

The Apex Assembly will be bringing together 60+ CIOs and other Divisional Leaders from F500 and Global 2000 Enterprise organizations for the National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit. In collaboration with industry leading speakers and our Sponsors BitSight, Red Hat and Intel, Rackspace Technology, Wiz, Sysdig, OpsRamp, Privitar, and Snow Software, the summit will examine the challenges and concentrate on the most pressing issues that lie ahead in 2021 and 2022.

The Apex National Cloud & Cloud Security Transformation Virtual Summit will be held on Thursday, December 16th. To register click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Apex Assembly specializes in bringing together technology leaders from the world's largest companies to discuss technology trends and focus on solving their biggest technology challenges. By uniting exclusive C-level communities, Apex offers unparalleled opportunities to mindshare in a secure environment and collaborate on industry trends, challenges and successes. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, Apex Assembly hosts regional and national events focused on open discussion and education to assist technology leaders in building lasting business relationships. Learn more at http://www.apexassembly.com

Media Contact:
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0be39fff-c46a-4e84-8faa-86514019c13a


RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.