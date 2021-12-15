Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by Berenberg, Kepler Cheuvreux and Gilbert Dupont.

With a research report entitled "Potential to electrify the market", Berenberg initiates coverage of Forsee Power with a buy recommendation.

Kepler Cheuvreux has initiated the coverage of the stock with also a Buy recommendation in the report "Forseeable electric growth".

Forsee Power is also covered by Gilbert Dupont, Société Générale Group, following the release of a report "Power of E-mobility" which recommends buying the stock.

Next financial release: 2021 sales February 17, 2022 before market opening.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005831/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

Director of Communication, Sustainability Public Affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98