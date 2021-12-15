Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol published its calendar of financial communication for 2022. January 20, 2022 2021 Annual revenues (after market) March 24, 2022 2021 Annual results (before market) April 13, 2022 2022 First quarter revenues (after market) May 19, 2022 Annual shareholders' meeting June 7, 2022 Dividend distribution July 20, 2022 2022 First semester revenues (after market) September 15, 2022 2022 First semester results (after market) October 12, 2022 2022 Third quarter revenues (after market) January 18, 2023 2022 Annual revenues (after market)

Next update: 2021 Annual revenues, January 20th, 2022 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed 2,540 people as of September 30th, 2021.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

