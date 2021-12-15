Embracer Group AB: Invitation to Embracer Group's presentation about the acquisition of Asmodee at 08:15 (CET)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation regarding today's press release headlined "Embracer Group intends to make a strategic acquisition of leading board gaming group Asmodee that would form the ninth operating group".

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors and by the management of Asmodee; Stéphane Carville CEO, Marc Nunes Head of board games, Thomas Koegler Head of Strategy, and Gaëlle d'Engremont, Partner and Head of Food & Consumer sector at PAI Partners. A Q&A session will follow the presentation, led by an equity research analyst covering Embracer Group.

Covid-19

Embracer Group safeguards stakeholders' health and strives to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, as well as comply with applicable restrictions and regulatory recommendations. Personal participation is possible, but seatings are limited to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Any stakeholders displaying symptoms of illness or being a part of a risk group are asked not to participate personally.

Date:December 16, 2021

Time: 08.15 - approximately 10.00 (CET)

Location: Welcome to participate in person at Grev Turegatan 30, Stockholm. Studio "Bond"

Online: Welcome to participate online via Embracer Group's official YouTube channel or by webcast.

Questions can be sent in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.com and live during the presentation via a message board (not available on YouTube).

Link to Embracer Group's official Youtube channel: here

Link to webcast: here

Please register by e-mail for participation in person at Grev Turegatan (admission is limited, subject to available seats due to covid-19): ir@embracer.com

For additional information, please contact:

Beatrice Flink Forsgren, Head of brand and communication Embracer Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 704 525763

E-mail: beatrice.forsgren@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 250 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 86 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 9,000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

