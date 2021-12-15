dxFeed challenged more than 150 top executives of global exchanges, innovative DeFi companies, crypto start-ups, public officials, and influencers in the blockchain space from 4 continents. The challenge was to discern which art is made by humans and which one is the creation of an algorithm.

dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, challenged the guests of the Signature Art Basel VIP Networking Reception to distinguish art created by humans from art created by sophisticated Big Data-driven Artificial Intelligence algorithms. The event took place on December 3, 2021, at the iconic Perez Museum of Modern Art in Miami, organized with the support of the Miami Downtown Development Authority, and sponsored by dxFeed, Devexperts, MIAX Exchange Group, and Lukka.

During the event, the guests were shown a video presentation of digital NFT-ready art: crypto-inspired art from new Argentinian artists mixed with works created by dxFeed's Big Data-driven Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Not everyone was able to pass this challenge. Even the most skilled art experts couldn't figure out which art is artificial.

"For a long time, dxFeed has been providing market data, financial services, and calculating indices for the traditional financial market. But the world has changed. Now if you ignore the world of DeFi and everything connected with it, you're out of the game. And we're going further, expanding our business consciousness to all new spheres, including art," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed.

The Signature Art Basel VIP Networking Reception is a leading event in the World's most prestigious Art Fair: Art Basel Miami. Many preeminent finance and tech executives, global crypto industry leaders, and public officials attended this event. Among the guests were the Mayor of Miami Mr. Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami-Dade County Daniella Levine Cava, the President of the Miami DDA Cristina Crespi, and Board of Directors representatives from organizations from all over the US, Europe, and South America.

Together, they celebrated Miami's growing prominence as a global city center with blooming finance, technology, crypto/NFT, real estate, and art scene, bringing together significant networking opportunities which resulted in one of the best events in the city's history.

Tomás Redrado, CEO and founder of TRA, and the artistic curator of the video production highlights: "We are very proud to take part in the event, and pleased with dxFeed's professional contributions. Together, we reached Miami with this movement that highlights the city as a new center for digital finance. Mayor Francis Suárez highlighted this concept, and for this reason, we here at TRA consider this proposal a unique opportunity to bring art's digital assets to our multi-platform project. Today, NFT technology guarantees the quality of unique work, its originality, the chain of ownership, and certified transaction value. In full swing, we believe it's essential to support Miami's foray into this innovative universe that opens up a wide spectrum of possibilities both in art and cryptocurrencies."

