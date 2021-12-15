Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Invests to Drive Further Revenue Growth and to Open New Markets in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company at the forefront of digital health and a pioneer of the Digital Health Sharing Economy, is pleased to confirm that three of its subsidiaries have opened larger offices to support its fast growing business and it is preparing to open new markets in 2022.

As the winner of a 2021 Deloitte Fast 500 Technology Award, Helo Corp has doubled down on its record 2021 growth by increasing staff numbers and securing larger offices in Asia and in the US. These new offices are to ensure a safer operational environment for its employees while providing ongoing support for Vyvo customers and Vyvo promoters worldwide.

Sea´n McVeigh, Helo's Chief Executive Officer, confirmed that, "Although the pandemic has been difficult, bringing personal and business challenges, we are thankful to our employees, our customers and our Vyvo promoters worldwide who have helped deliver our record 2021 results. We are now well positioned for strong growth. This year,"he says, "we have been continually investing in hiring new employees, developing our technology and expanding our facilities to ensure sustained growth in our chosen markets. Up to now, all of our growth has been organic. We are now preparing to extend our strategic footprint as we plan to launch new markets in 2022. We expect to enter these new markets by acquisition, joint venture or with organic sales growth."

Fabio Galdi, Vyvo's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have secured a larger office in the TechMart building, Santa Clara, California. With this new working space, I'm excited to be able to collaborate face to face with our existing and future Silicon Valley based employees so that together we can build and communicate the benefits of our Life Changing Technology to all Vyvo entities and our Vyvo promoters worldwide. These activities at VyvoLabs, "he continued, "will provide the technology foundation on which Vyvo will continue to build and grow."

Two of Helo Corp.'s three subsidiaries that have moved to new offices are in Asia. Vyvo Network Japan KK's new office is in the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building in Tokyo's business area. Vyvo Network Pte Ltd.'s office is in the Zhongzheng District of Taipei, Taiwan. Vyvo has other offices in Miami, Florida, India, Ireland, Italy, Singapore and Thailand.

Vyvo Network Japan KK's new office:

Vyvo Network Pte Ltd.'s new office in Taipei:

Vyvo Technology Corp.'s Santa Clara office:

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) is a wellness technology company at the forefront of digital health and a pioneer of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Using its Life Changing Technology and data from its LifeWatches, it encourages wearer wellness-centered lifestyles, consumer data empowerment and generates revenue from data sales that drive the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy.

Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our userbase with Vyvo Utility Tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data rich platform collects health data from the users which we analyze and use AI to prepare customized and personalized user reports, user alerts and user NutraPak supplements. In addition, our platform also presents Big Data opportunity for developers, medical research and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links:

https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investors Contact: investors@helocorp.com

SOURCE: Helo Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677724/Helo-Corp-Invests-to-Drive-Further-Revenue-Growth-and-to-Open-New-Markets-in-2022