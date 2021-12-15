Cambridge Global: Jozef Opdeweegh's 4 Principles to Guide Adaptive Leadership

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / When considering the qualities needed to lead an organization, especially in times of disruption and uncertainty, the ability to adapt is often regarded as one of the most coveted personal characteristics. Drawing on current events, Jozef Opdeweegh, seasoned C-suite executive and author, reflects on the adversity that we've collectively faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications for our adaptability as individuals and leaders.

In the past year, just as businesses were on the cusp of returning to the workplace and resuming normal routines, the Delta variant quickly demanded laborers and managers to alter their course and reconsider how to keep employees safe. More recently, the Omicron variant further threatens our progress, giving rise to yet more concerns, and return to restrictions we had hoped were behind us.

This is only one of the more recent examples of the disruption we have experienced in the last two tumultuous years. Complicating factors like variants and spikes make it apparent that an adaptable and responsive approach to leadership will continue to be the norm. With this in mind, Jozef Opdeweegh notes that leaders and managers must take a step back to look at the full-width picture before proceeding with new and ever-changing strategies.

This is because simply being able to "adapt" or showing "adaptive actions" is not enough: organizations that wish to employ an adaptive leadership style must also cultivate certain organizational qualities that help to ensure optimal performance. In recent years, many businesses of scale have realized that the single-figure, top-down leadership model is outdated and impractical. No single person can solve every problem, which is where the need for adaptive and collaborative leadership arises.

While leadership styles have always changed over time, adaptive leadership embraces the idea of continuous improvement based on evidential learning. Adaptive leaders shouldn't be afraid to try new tactics to solve problems. Indeed, they should encourage innovation and creativity from their employees, even if at times the solutions don't always work. But they should also be analytical and curious of the results, ensuring that adaptations and lessons learned are evidence-based and focused on the long-term goals and values of the organization.

To tap into successful adaptive leadership, Jozef Opdeweegh believes one must develop core values and principles to guide their strategies and help them shape their long-term recovery plans.

Let's go over the 4 principles to guide adaptive leadership according to Jozef Opdeweegh:

Lead Through Reflection and Attention

Reflection promotes self-awareness, understanding, and improved critical thinking skills, but too often it is seen as a purely internal process. Learning to be present, aware, and attentive to our interactions with people-and especially to their experience, ideas, and opinions-is a critical element of adaptive leadership.

Stay True to Organizational Purpose

Studies demonstrate that organizations founded on strong social values have more engaged teams, attract talent at less cost, have increased employee retention rates, and enjoy more positive customer relations and brand reputation. Leadership in the next decade will require greater attention to these issues, not only as a requisite of fairness and equity but as a means to drive performance. Jozef Opdeweegh claims that from an adaptive leadership perspective it's vital that we balance flexibility in our means and strategies with a steadfastness of organizational purpose. 'Adaptability does not mean allowing our purpose to be blown with the wind' says Opdeweegh.

Cultivate an Unbiased Mindset

Group leaders should take a selfless and unbiased approach to progress, recognizing that the best ideas can come from any member of the team and not just themselves. Leaders should never let personal desires and opinions interfere with the most effective solutions and to find these, they should draw on collective wisdom, sourcing views from every member of their team before committing to action.

Lead Through Involvement

Colleagues will be more committed to the success of the company if they are not only inspired by its leadership but also involved in the decisions which matter. A successful company generally boasts a roster of employees who enjoy working there and give commitment beyond contracted hours and responsibilities. Giving employees a voice, equipping them with the knowledge and authority they need to succeed, and inspiring them to drive the company forward is beneficial to the company at large.

As a CEO and executive for transatlantic companies, Jozef Opdeweegh has been able to draw on over twenty years of experience in developing companies in North America, the UK, mainland Europe, and more. He is an author and thought leader on the critical relationship between the values we live by and the values we create. Jozef Opdeweegh is the author of his recently published book, Fair Value: Reflections On Good Business, which draws on thinkers past and present to show how our principles shape the value we create. To learn more about Fair Value, visit the website here .

###

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677859/Jozef-Opdeweeghs-4-Principles-to-Guide-Adaptive-Leadership