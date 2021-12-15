The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX discussing their latest press releases.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) commences drilling at its Pilar Project

Tocvan Ventures has commenced drilling at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Building off of successful Phase I and II drill programs, drilling of 5,000 to 8,000 meters is planned between now and July of 2022. Drilling will focus on continued step-out drilling along the Main Zone Trend and new 4-Trench Trend. VP of Exploration Brodie Sutherland sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the program.

Loncor Gold (TSX:LN) announces PEA results for its Adumbi gold deposit

Loncor Gold (LN) has announced the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Adumbi gold deposit. The deposit is located within its 85 per cent-owned Imbo Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. John Barker, CEO of Loncor Gold sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the PEA results.

Galane Gold (TSXV:GG) commences commercial production at its Galaxy operations

Galane Gold (GG) has commenced commercial production at its Galaxy operations in South Africa. During the final quarter of 2021, production at Galaxy has continued to increase and as a result, the operation is considered to have started commercial production. This is in line with the company's expectations and represents a significant milestone for Galane. Nick Brodie, CEO of Gelane sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) provides update from its Washington Mine in Idaho

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has provided the first technical disclosure on its work at the Washington Mine in the placer gold district in Idaho. The results from three rounds of sampling confirmed the high-grade nature of the property's mineralization and potential for the ongoing discovery and development of additional silver and gold resources. Director and VP, Capital Markets Peter Clausi sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

Cloud DX's (TSXV:CDX) Connected Health platform selected by Hamilton Health Sciences

Cloud DX has been selected as the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) Surgical Transitions program. Launching this month, the program will monitor selected surgical patient populations using Cloud DX's Connected Health platform. Patient outcome data will be included in research conducted by scientists at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) at McMaster University. Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

