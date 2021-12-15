Promodex.io: Promodex Aims to Revolutionize Influencer Marketing More Programmatic and Decentralized

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Promodex is a blockchain-based, the first "Programmatic Promotion Marketplace' platform that seamlessly connects campaigners with influencers, bounty hunting followers, and digital publishers. After meticulous planning and market analysis, Promodex has started the funding stages for its revolutionary programmatic influencer marketing.

Influencer marketing: So manual, mega-centric, non-analytical

Today everybody is on social media and some profiles called influencers are leading the mass. According to statistics, influencer marketing volume was $9.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to be $13.8 billion by the end of 2021. Almost 50% of huge increase since it emerged among the most effective marketing techniques. But it is very manual in process, mega-influencer centric and non-analytical.

According to statistics, the more followers on social media, the less engagement gets. It means 20 medium influencers with 1 million total followers is much more effective than 1 mega influencer with 1 million followers. Then why do the campaigners work with mega ones? Because all processes are manual and there is no programmatic way. What if we present the solution?

Influencer Marketing 2.0: Programmatic and decentralized

Promodex is a blockchain-based promotion marketplace aiming to programmatize the social media campaign with influencers. Any brand, project, or company can launch a Promodex platform campaign, and they will be locking platform utility token PROMO or any other token as a reward. They'll filter the language, social media platform, influencer's category, and quality score then the matching influencers will participate and automatically get their rewards into their wallets. Rewards are algorithmically calculated according to no follower-engagement level quality score.

So that campaigners easily find and work with several influencers seamlessly programmatically and influencers, particularly medium size, meet with campaigners and monetize their promotion potential.

Promodex Utility Token: PROMO

Promodex launches $PROMO as a utility token. $PROMO token enables interaction and facilitates transactions for the services on the platform. It grants various benefits to campaigners and participants.

Recently Promodex tokenomics was revised for lower token sales by reducing the seed fund though the project received $1.2 million of total demand. Moreover, the vesting period for big investors allocation was prolonged. Therefore, the revision is expected to create a dry supply of PROMO tokens in the market, which will affect the price positively.

According to Promodex tokenomics;

At TGE only 1,60% of all tokens are released

In 6. month only 4,95% of all tokens are released

In 1. year only 9,05% of all tokens are released

In 2. year only 16,05% of all tokens are released

In 5. year only 34,95% of all tokens are released

In 10. year almost 50% of all tokens are released

Promodex implements "Anti-Whale Policy" for token allocation

Big investor's token vesting period is prolonged to 1 year,

Big investor's token will be delivered in 2.5 years gradually

Promodex sells only 648K of token that will be released in first year,

25% of those tokens is allocated only for influencers,

58% of those tokens is allocated for public,

Promodex halved token sale for the seed fund from 216K to 108K

Promodex locks own tokens allocated for team, staking rewards, liquidity, marketing, reserve and release gradually and completed in 25 years

At TGE only 1,17% of those tokens are released

Rest of the all tokens are completely locked for 3-7 months and then released gradually

Team tokens are locked for 7 months then 5% of token is released every 3 months and completed in 5 years

Since influencers are at the heart of the Promodex business model, Promodex started connecting with influencers worldwide with the "Associate Influencer" program. As Promodex gains an influencer base with this program, influencers get benefits and privileges as in the following;

Featured on Promodex and gain global recognition

Exclusive allocation in PROMO token "Private Sale"

Additional advantages on IDO and campaigns launched on the Promodex platform

Promodex dev-team is working to develop the platform and required stacks as;

Promodex platform native dashboard is completed,

Back-end development started,

The smart contract structure of platform campaign functions is getting designed,

First test-net of the platform will be released by March 2022

