Fundsquire partners with Railz to offer an integrated, quicker, and transparent funding platform

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundsquire , a source of capital for startup and scale-ups globally, has partnered with Railz to supercharge its funding platform, offering Fundsquire's global customers a seamless and powerful experience. Fundsquire has integrated Railz's API solutions to augment its funding platform, access comprehensive accounting data, and provide a transparent lending process for businesses accessing growth capital from Fundsquire.

"As an early adopter of the Railz integration, we are excited to take our partnership further," said Damien Petty , CEO & Founder at Fundsquire. "We have grown tremendously in the last few years across Australia, the UK, and Canada; and as a global business, we need global solutions to better serve our customers. Railz is going to be a key pillar of our evolving tech ecosystem as we continue to boost our platform in line with our growing product portfolio and customer base."

With this partnership, Fundsquire sets itself apart in the global funding and fintech landscape. This platform, which has been live since early 2021, is a key step towards furthering Fundsquire's goal in leveraging technology to de-risk lending, give customers insights into factors guiding their funding, and enable on-demand access to financial transactions and reports.

"Railz's Accounting Data-as-a-Service API partnership with Fundsquire's funding platform aims to support Fundsquire in making the lending process transparent," says Sohaib Zahid , CEO of Railz. "It's incredibly impactful that businesses can access quick and seamless capital through Fundsquire with the Railz integration."

About Fundsquire

Fundsquire is a global source of non-dilutive capital, and invests in innovative businesses in Australia , the UK and Canada . Fundsquire has grown rapidly in 2021, expanded its range of funding solutions and accelerated tech development. Fundsquire recently received $75 million AUD (£40 million) strategic investment from Fasanara Capital and launched the Grant Advance funding solution.

About Railz

Railz is building the largest financial data network to support the future of finance. Through a single API, Railz connects to major accounting and financial service providers to get data on businesses. Railz is the only financial data-as-a-service solution that connects, normalizes, and provides insights and analytics on financial data from top accounting service providers. We do this to support our financial service providers, financial institutions, and fintechs, and give them the ability to make decisions faster and more effectively for their commercial and small business customers. Out of Toronto, Canada our fintech company recently raised our Series A to scale our Accounting Data-as-a-Service solution.

