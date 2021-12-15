Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of November 2021, which was highlighted by near-record listings growth and a new financing milestone.

November 2021 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.6 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $2.1 billion;

CSE issuers completed 82 financings that raised an aggregate $250 million;

There were 21 new listings, the third highest monthly total in the CSE's history, bringing total listed securities to 736 as at November 30, 2021; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $47 billion as at November 30, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion at year-end 2020.

"The total capital raised by CSE issuers in 2021 surpassed $7 billion during November," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "That is easily a record high. Our previous record for an entire year was in 2018, when the total capital raised was approximately $5.4 billion. In addition to the continued strength in trading and financing activity on the CSE, we are excited that our proposal to revise our listing policies and create a senior tier on the Exchange is moving closer to fruition, as a public comment period with regulators is now underway. We believe the proposal is clearly in the best interests of our issuers and the entire investment community."

Revision of Listing Policies

As noted above, the CSE's proposal to materially revise its listing policies is currently open for public comment with the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission. Key features of the proposal are to create a senior tier for the CSE's larger and more advanced issuers, and to update listing requirements for earlier stage companies. To learn more about the proposed revisions and how to submit comments, please click here.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

The second issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine has been published. This issue is focused on psychedelics and examines how innovative companies are harnessing these compounds for treatment of mental health conditions, chronic pain, addiction and more. The companies profiled include Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CALM), Entheon Biomedical Corp. (ENBI), Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (WESA), and Mindset Pharma Inc. (MSET). The magazine can be viewed online here.

Commentary by Richard Carleton

Richard Carleton discusses the proposed revisions to the CSE's listings policies, as well as other matters impacting the competitive landscape for issuers and investors in Canada, in a new commentary published on the CSE's official blog. Please click here to read it.

New Listings in November 2021

CoinAnalyst Corp. (COYX)

Pedro Resources Ltd. (VBN)

Li-Metal Corp. (LIM)

Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE) - Fundamental Change

Big Red Mining Corp. (RED)

The Good Flour Corp. (GFCO)

Vejii Holdings Ltd. (VEJI)

Muzhu Mining Ltd. (MUZU)

Doseology Sciences Inc. (MOOD)

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (FRSH)

Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (TIDL)

Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (ATMO)

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (BLAB) - Fundamental Change

Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. (GSL)

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (SWRM)

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. (ASEP)

Mongoose Mining Ltd. (MNG) - Fundamental Change

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (RMES)

PR Technology Inc. (PRTI)

TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (KETA)

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (RAIL)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107765