15.12.2021 | 23:44
Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Real Estate Announces Initiatives to Serve Clients with Business Law and Real Estate Law Department

Offering legal services related to business law and real estate law while serving as a one-stop shop for buying or selling real estate

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / The Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Real Estate is pleased to announce initiatives to better serve clients via enhanced efforts as part of its business law and real estate law department.

The Sang Min Lim Law Firm's attorney possesses experience in business law, real estate law, criminal law, entertainment law, estate planning law, family law and personal injury law.

The Law firm also guides clients through numerous business law and real estate law matters, like business disputes, reviewing and drafting various business agreements, HOA or landlord-tenant disputes, and much more.

The multidimensional firm can assist in buying or selling both residential and commercial real estate through Sang Min Lim Real Estate (currently associated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Keller Williams Realty). For more information, please visit: https://www.sangminlimrealestate.com

For all business law and real estate law inquiries, please seek consultation from the Sang Min Lim Law Firm at https://www.sangminlimlawfirm.com

About Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Real Estate

Sang Min Lim, Founder of Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Sang Min Lim Real Estate, currently associated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Keller Williams Realty, is a Korean-American lawyer and realtor serving the Southern California and Nevada markets. The law firm offers legal services related to business law and real estate law. For more information, please visit https://www.sangminlimlawfirm.com

Media Contact
Sang Min Lim
info@sangminlimlawfirm.com
702-706-7853
10777 W Twain Ave #333
Las Vegas, NV

SOURCE: Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Real Estate



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677965/Sang-Min-Lim-Law-Firm-Real-Estate-Announces-Initiatives-to-Serve-Clients-with-Business-Law-and-Real-Estate-Law-Department

