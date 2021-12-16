Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector today announced that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP ("Former Auditor") to KPMG LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective December 9, 2021.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor, effective December 9, 2021 until the close of the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

