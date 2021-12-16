Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Scryb" or the "Company"), an applied intelligence Company, is pleased to host the fifth episode of "The Impact of Supply Chain Transparency in the medical sector"1 on January 11th at 1pm EST, and featuring renowned industry leaders in the cybersecurity sector.

The industry panelists include Suzanne B. Schwartz, Director of Office of Strategic Partnerships & Technology Innovation at U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Nimi Ocholi 2, Senior Director for Product Security at Medtronic Technical Fellow and Ken Hoyme3, Sr. Fellow of Product Security at Boston Scientific. The panel will be moderated by Evgeniy Kharam4, co-founder of the security architecture podcast.





The requirement of the Software Bills of Materials (SBOM) is leading to fundamental changes in software suppliers. In the medical sector transparency and accountability are matters of life and death. Join us as we discuss how this movement towards software transparency and accountability impacts the reliability and efficacy of medical systems.

As leaders in SBOMs, these panelists will discuss how those in the medical sector can better create and utilize SBOMs. The event will be hosted live on the Cybeats YouTube5 channel on January 11th at 1pm EST. Panelists will discuss the increasing demand for SBOMs and the greater importance of the longevity and credibility of software, ultimately showcasing how it offers a vital solution.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is holistic software supply chain security that builds certainty through visibility, comprehensive protection and proactive response, from launch to legacy. Cybeats. Software made certain.

Website: https://www.cybeats.com/

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to SubScryb to the Company's email list, visit: https://www.scryb.ai

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

