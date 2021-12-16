LotusFlare Partners with Globe Telecom To Deliver The New GlobeOne Digital Channel Experience

LotusFlare supported Globe's vision by developing The New GlobeOne Super App within 6 months to help create digital-ready Filipinos.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare today announced it has partnered with Globe Telecom , the leading mobile operator in the Philippines, to launch The New GlobeOne Super App, an enabler of life through digital solutions, and a platform that builds customer relationships that go beyond telco. Built with the vision to have one app for all customers, The New GlobeOne Super App firstly focused on prepaid users in its initial release on August 10th to capture Globe's mass market. The postpaid features will be launched soon to complete Globe customer experience. That way every Globe's customer could easily access service, learn about promotions and get rewards. The Globe Digital Growth Team and LotusFlare designed, developed, tested and launched the new platform within a six month period.

LotusFlare was chosen by the Globe Digital Growth Team to develop and deliver the new experience platform based on its prior work with Globe on application-based charging and its proven track record in building growth-oriented digital channel experience platforms. LotusFlare developed The New GlobeOne Super App from the ground up using Native-Native development framework to deliver the optimal subscriber experience. LotusFlare designed the experience platform based on clean architecture principles to simplify advancement of the GlobeOne customer experience going forward.

Commenting on The New GlobeOne Super App, Senior Advisor of Digital Growth and Transformation, Karthik Krishna, said, "The New GlobeOne Super App is a key piece in Globe's digital experience strategy as it reinforces our desire to give our customers a mobile first experience that accesses all the benefits Globe offers. As a long-time trusted partner of Globe, LotusFlare was exactly the right company for this project due to their delivery agility, track record of creating optimal subscriber experiences and the digital capabilities. Globe looks forward to advancing The New GlobeOne Super App in partnership with LotusFlare as an enabler of life through digital solutions for all Filipinos."

Sam Gadodia, CEO of LotusFlare, said: "Globe Telecom is leading the way in providing digital channels customers can trust, greatly contributing to a digital-ready Philippines and helping create the digital Filipino. LotusFlare is proud of its delivery of The New GlobeOne Super App within six months as a key pillar in Globe's digital growth strategy. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Globe and the next phase of bringing The New GlobeOne Super App to postpaid customers. The entire LotusFlare team wishes Globe every success in the rollout of The New GlobeOne Super App ."

The New GlobeOne Super App provides Globe customers a unified digital way to access information on Globe's newest promotional offers, easy bill payment and top-ups as well as a one-stop customer support system. Globe and LotusFlare designed the The New GlobeOne Super App experience to be as delightful as possible so it will become a "top-of-mind" channel for everyday transactions. The New GlobeOne Super App not only provides seamless transactions and account management, but also exciting lifestyle-centric Globe rewards, app exclusive offers, health consultations via KonsultaMD, gaming features and special restaurant discounts.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph .

About LotusFlare

To succeed in the digital age, enterprises need a new type of partner - a digital native with an

Internet background. LotusFlare was founded by the team that helped Facebook reach over one billion mobile users. LotusFlare's suite of digital products are the bridge between the world of enterprises and Internet companies to improve their digital customer experience, grow revenue, reduce costs and accelerate time-to-market. For more information, visit lotusflare.com .

