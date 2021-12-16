EQS-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Relief Therapeutics Files Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission



16-Dec-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Relief Therapeutics Files Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Geneva, Switzerland, December 16, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), announced today that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register Relief as a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The registration statement is being filed to begin the process of uplisting Relief's Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program in the United States to a Level 2 ADR program and is part of Relief's ongoing efforts to list its ADRs on the NASDAQ Stock Market during the first half of 2022. The NASDAQ listing will only occur after the registration statement has become effective, which is subject to an SEC review, and the filing by Relief of a listing application with the NASDAQ, which has not yet occurred. There can be no assurance that the registration statement will become effective or that Relief will be successful in its efforts to uplist its ADRs to the NASDAQ Stock Market. Relief's ADR program complements its existing primary listing of its ordinary shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Relief's ordinary shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol "RLF" and are quoted in the U.S. on the OTCQB market under the symbol "RLFTF." Relief's ADRs, which represent one-hundred and fifty (150) of Relief's ordinary shares, presently trade in the U.S. over-the-counter market under the trading symbol "RLFTY." The filing of the Registration Statement on Form 20-F by Relief is not part of an offering of securities. Therefore, Relief will receive no proceeds from its current ADR program. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful unless registered and/or qualified under applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 35 of the Swiss Financial Services Act dated 15 June 2018, as amended ("FinSA"), or art. 27 et seqq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of Relief in or into Switzerland within the meaning of FinSA. Further, the ADRs have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and no public offering of securities shall be made in the United States except by means of a prospectus meeting made available by Relief that contains detailed information about Relief and its management, as well as financial statements meeting the requirements of the Act.



Instructions for converting Relief ordinary shares into Relief ADRs are posted on Relief's website at https://www.relieftherapeutics.com/ADRInstructions. ABOUT RELIEF Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100 (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide ("VIP"), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, bringing to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jack Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) whether the registration statement will become effective, (ii) whether a market will develop for Relief's ADRs, (iii) whether, if Relief's ADRs are traded in the U.S., they will become eligible to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, and the timing of any such listing, and (iv) those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's press releases, filings with the SIX, and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of ad hoc announcement