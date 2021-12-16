Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis, Berenschot and PosadMaxwan win 5 framework contracts from the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management

Amsterdam, 16 December 2021 - Today, a consortium that consists ofArcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, research and consultancy firm Berenschot and urban design agency PosadMaxwan, announces that it has won all five framework contracts for policy consultancy and engineering services for the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Ministry estimates that the combined value of the contracts is approximately €37.5 million per year. The duration of the contracts is two years, with the possibility of extending it twice for one year each.

The five framework contracts closely align to the priorities of the Dutch Government and are focused on the following themes: sustainable mobility and climate-resilient infrastructure; sustainable, healthy and safe living environment; soil and subsoil; water management; secondment. For each of these five framework contracts, seven consortia have been selected.

Hendrik Jan Bergveld, Senior Mobility Consultant of Arcadis: 'This consortium brings together a diversity of thought, skills and experience across the built and natural environment to truly help the Government of the Netherlands tackle some of its biggest climate and societal challenges. By combining our unique expertise, we can make a lasting impact to how people live, work and move, ultimately improving the quality of life for everyone across the Netherlands.'

Wouter Metzlar of Berenschot: 'The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management is facing a number of major challenges, such as climate adaptation, nitrogen issues and the transition to sustainable mobility. We are proud to once again to support the Ministry in finding solutions to these challenges.'

Froukje van de Klundert, associate at PosadMaxwan: 'One thing is certain: the transitions we go through have a major impact on the environment around us. The Ministry is therefore increasingly working from the environmental approach as set out in the National Strategy on Spatial Planning and the Environment. This requires integral solutions, which we as designers translate into the right spatial integration. As a consortium in which design, management advice and engineering come together, we are prepared for all future scenarios for the Netherlands. Together we are ready to work on sustainable and healthy environments for now and later.'

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 28,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

About PosadMaxwan

Urban design agency PosadMaxwan works towards healthy, sustainable, smart cities. With an international team of designers and researchers, we provide insight into what the world of tomorrow will look like and what we can do today to realise that ambition. We identify current issues, ask relevant questions and use data for human solutions. This way, we render challenges comprehensible and can come up with new, spatial answers. www.posadmaxwan.nl

