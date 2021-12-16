Simon Wheeler is to be co-opted as an independent director and will chair TheraVet's Board of Directors

Nesya Goris and Christian Schirvel will also join the board as independent director and independent observer respectively

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, is strengthening its corporate governance by co-opting two new independent directors (Simon Wheeler and Nesya Goris) and an independent observer (Christian Schirvel). Their appointment to the board is subject to approval by shareholders in the Company's next Shareholders' General Meeting. Simon Wheeler will also replace Lotfi Yelles Chaouche as Chairman of TheraVet's Board of Directors.

Enrico Bastianelli, TheraVet's CEO, said: "We are delighted that three new independent members of the quality of Simon Wheeler, ,Nesya Goris and Christian Schirvel will be joining our Board of Directors. We are confident that their experience working in both large corporations and smaller companies in the veterinary field, along with their expertise in animal health, will be valuable assets as we pursue our strategic development."

Dr Simon Wheeler, BVSc, PhD, said: It is an honor to join TheraVet's Board of Directors. The team has already accomplished great things under the leadership of Enrico Bastianelli and the governance of the Board of Directors, chaired by Lotfi Yelles Chaouche. We are justifiably excited about the future of TheraVet as the Company enters a commercialization phase while continuing the clinical development of its veterinary product portfolio. I am confident that the hard work of the TheraVet team will continue to produce fantastic results for pets and their owners, in association with the veterinary professionals who provide them with high quality clinical care.

Dr Nesya Goris, PhD in veterinary sciences, said: "The treatments TheraVet is developing and offering in the field of osteoarticular diseases have the potential to make a significant impact on the quality of life of cats, dogs and horses and it is a pleasure for me to be able to witness and hopefully contribute to this story."

Dr Christian Schirvel, DVM, MSc, said: "It is with great pleasure that I am joining TheraVet's Board of Directors. I have worked in the veterinary pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years and have helped deliver various projects relating to surgery in general, oncology and osteoarthritis: high-growth segments addressing major unmet needs in which TheraVet is building its business. So I will bring my knowledge of the animal health market and those who take part in it, with the aim of helping this promising biotech company make the right strategic decisions in terms of developing its business, selecting which projects to focus on, building partnerships and determining its current and future approach to marketing products."

Biographies of the new board members

Dr Simon Wheeler, BVSc, PhD, DECVN, MBA, FRCVS, is an expert in animal health and veterinary medicine. He has more than 20 years' experience working for major pharmaceutical groups in which he has held numerous executive roles, and has worked for more than 20 years in academia. Dr Wheeler has a PhD in Veterinary Medicine from the Royal Veterinary College and an MBA from the Open University Business School. He is Managing Director of Veterinary Neurology Ltd, and he previously spent 10 years at Novartis Animal Health, including a four year period with Novartis Venture Fund. Dr Wheeler has previously served as Chairman of the Academic Board of the European School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies and is a director of Anifera Ltd, a start-up in the antimicrobial resistance arena. He consults on veterinary neurology clinical patients.

Dr Nesya Goris, PhD, is co-founder and Chief Development Officer at ViroVet. She has a Master in Science from the University of Leuven and a PhD in Veterinary Sciences from the University of Ghent. After starting her career at Belgium's reference laboratory for animal diseases, she became Chief Scientist at Okapi Sciences for six years before it was taken over by Aratana Therapeutics, where she was appointed VP Discovery Research and contributed to the commercial launch of Galliprant, a treatment for canine osteoarthritis. Currently, Dr Goris combines her role at ViroVet with that of Technical and Regulatory Director at Animab BV. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Flanders Vaccine, an editor for the academic journal Antiviral Research and a lecturer at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

Dr Christian Schirvel DVM., MSc, is hugely experienced in the field of animal health, having spent more than 30 years working for pharmaceutical groups such as Mérieux, Merial, Vétoquinol, Novartis and Elanco. Before joining TheraVet's board, he was Head of Business Development and Licensing (EMEA and APAC) at Elanco. He also spent almost seven years at Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis Animal Health as Head of Business Development and Licensing for parasiticides and therapeutic products. Previously in his career, Christian spent nine years at Rhône Mérieux, holding several key roles including Head of Strategic Development. He also is an independent Consultant (Vel-Vet AH Consulting) for small and mid-size Animal Health Companies, supporting them defining their strategy in general. He has a degree from the University of Liège in Belgium.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

