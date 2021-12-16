iProov, the world leader in biometric face authentication, today announced yet another record year of growth as global demand for online identity verification continues to soar.

iProov's revenue for 2021 has tripled last year's results, marking a major milestone for the company. During a single 10-day period in 2021, online verifications surpassed the number achieved in the whole of 2020. In addition, iProov delivered more than 1 million verifications in a single day several times throughout the year. To meet the increased demand for iProov's award-winning services, the company increased staff by 64% across all business areas and geographies from December 2020 through December 2021, with a focus on adding even more new iProovers in 2022.

"iProov is giving people access to what is quickly becoming a basic human right: the ability to assert your identity online safely, securely and ubiquitously, with your privacy protected," said Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO, iProov. "That higher mission is what drives everyone at iProov to work in such a focused and productive way. The result is a profitable year, ending with a very strong and robust cash position alongside many successful achievements across our business."

2021 saw iProov continue to meet the rapidly scaling needs of large customers and partners around the globe. These included the Australian Taxation Office, which chose iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance in March to enable Australians to set up their myGovID digital identity, providing access to services including managing tax returns, accessing health services and applying for benefits. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, added iProov's Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance to its platform to combat online crime and fraud worldwide. itsme, Belgium's digital identity app, selected Genuine Presence Assurance to support its global expansion. And within the rapidly-evolving crypto space, Synaps, the Paris-based provider of digital identity services for cryptocurrency, also implemented Genuine Presence Assurance.

iProov closed out the year by working with Eurostar on the launch of a trial of its contactless fast-track travel service. SmartCheck enables passengers to complete secure ticket verification and UK exit check on their mobile devices prior to travel. Once at the station, passengers can choose to proceed through a dedicated SmartCheck lane with two face scans, eliminating the need to produce electronic or paper documentation.

2021 also saw an increase in demand for Genuine Presence Assurance in a variety of new applications and settings. iProov announced it is working with the National Science Foundation, University of Washington and MATTR to produce a flexible proof-of-concept technology to tackle the issue of verifying the source of online information and its reliability.

iProov also won a number of awards in 2021. These included recognition in the Deloitte Fast 50 of fastest-growing technology companies in the UK for the second year in a row and the naming of Andrew Bud as one of the Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders. Earlier in 2021, iProov took home the highly regarded 2021 Global InfoSec Award for Biometrics Next-Gen, three Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and a Cyber Security Global Excellence Award for Best Biometric Solution.

"One of our values at iProov is that we 'Achieve the Remarkable' and we have certainly done that in 2021, in so many ways," said Bud. "While we celebrate our achievements, we now look forward to the infinite opportunities and growth prospects that lie ahead for iProov in 2022."

