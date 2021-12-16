Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021

WKN: A3CYXY ISIN: US9026851066 
Tradegate
14.12.21
19:53 Uhr
17,120 Euro
-0,600
-3,39 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17,64017,98013:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2021 | 08:05
Udemy, Inc.: Udemy Earns Great Place to Work Certification

Dublin Office Named as One of Ireland's Best Workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021(Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work in Ireland. After a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Ireland, Udemy was found to be one of Ireland's Best Workplaces 2021.

Great Place to Work Ireland is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

"As we continue to grow and invest in our team in Ireland, we're honoured to be recognized as an employer of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market," said Bill O'Shea, Udemy Vice President of EMEA. "Dublin is a critical office for Udemy and we wouldn't be able to achieve our mission of connecting people and organizations everywhere with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world without our incredible Udemates."

Great Place to Work defines a great workplace as one where individuals can achieve organisational objectives with other employees who give their personal best and work together as a team - all in an environment of trust.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work (www.greatplacetowork.ie) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through assessment tools, consultancy services, and certification programmes, Great Place to Work recognises Best WorkplacesTM across the world in a series of national lists including those published by The Irish Times and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise truly outstanding workplace cultures.

About Udemy
Udemy'sand data scienceto leadershipand team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee trainingand development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Contacts
Devon Swanson
Senior Manager, Public Relations @ Udemy
devon.swanson@udemy.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
