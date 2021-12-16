In an Australian first, up to 100% of daytime operations at two major iron ore mines have been powered entirely by renewable energy, as utility Alinta Energy has switched on the 60 MW Chichester Hub Solar Farm in Western Australia's Pilbara region.From pv magazine Australia Mining giant Fortescue Metals Group's Chichester Hub iron ore operations are now being powered by solar energy, following the completion of the 60 MW Chichester Hub Solar Farm in the northern part of Western Australia. The Chichester Hub Solar Farm - which is developed, owned and operated by Alinta Energy - has been operating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...