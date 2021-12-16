The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would ban all imports from China's Xinjiang region, unless the US government determines that products were not made with forced labor. The region supplies about 50% of the world's polysilicon, which is an essential material in solar PV.From pv magazine USA The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. If enacted, the law would ban all imports from China's Xinjiang region, unless it can be proven that products were not connected to forced labor. The region, which accounts for 50% of global polysilicon supplies, ...

