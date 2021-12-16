Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 17 December 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,702,915 shares (DKK 65,702,915) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 15,541 shares (DKK 15,541) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,718,456 shares (DKK 65,718,456) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 500 shares - DKK 466.20 · 12,782 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 2,028 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 134 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 97 shares at DKK 1,145.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032952