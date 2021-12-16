Anzeige
Samarkand Group plc: Interim Results

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Interim Results

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Interim Results 16-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 December 2021

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Interim Results for the half-year ending 30 September 2021

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, announces its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 30 September 2021 ("H1 2022").

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: "The first six months of the year represent a period of considerable progress for the Group. Following our listing onto the Aquis Stock Exchange in March, we have proceeded to continue exploiting the demand for access to the Chinese eCommerce market, whilst allocating the fundraised capital towards strategic growth and operational enhancements. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the Group's staff for their continued hard work and dedication.

We look to the future with real optimism, with the Group well-positioned in a space only set to expand further. We are confident in Samarkand's opportunity to become an integral driver of commerce in the world's largest eCommerce market."

Chief Executive's Review

Overview

I am pleased to be able to report on our first interim results, in which we have made strong operational progress and continued to invest for future growth in line with our strategy detailed at the time of IPO in March of this year. Our increased profile and the early traction of our Nomad Checkout solution soon after the IPO has catalysed significant developments for us with regards partnerships with leading global companies.

Accelerating technology investment

We took the decision to invest more proactively in our technology and personnel. This investment has enabled us to secure significant partnerships which will allow us to a) reach a much wider client base globally and b) consolidate our competitive lead and make our unique offering even more defendable. Our existing partnership with SF Express has already delivered two significant client wins for us in Asia where the SF Express network is particularly strong. We are now well underway with joint business development activities with SF Express sales teams in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong and we expect to build a healthy pipeline of clients together. In other international markets we are developing partnerships with major organisations, and we look forward to updating shareholders in due course.

The opportunity for us to become an integral part of the infrastructure powering the future flow of commerce between international brands and consumers in the world's largest eCommerce market is within reach. Cross-border eCommerce is accelerating in markets globally as more consumers embrace shopping irrespective of borders, growing at twice the rate of domestic eCommerce. The next few years will be key to determining who wins in this new generation of global trade and we are positioning ourselves to be amongst them.

Revenue increase on core activities

Our technology and services enable brands in the West to access the world's most lucrative eCommerce market in China and as a result we have not been immune to the highly publicised supply chain issues which have impacted the retail industry. Considering this, revenues of GBP7.2m (H1 2021: GBP7.3m), flat year on year against a strong comparable period, when there was an unprecedented surge in eCommerce, is a very credible performance. Despite these headwinds, revenue from core activities has increased, Nomad technology revenue is up 15% and brand ownership revenue is up 13%. Inline with our strategy we have de-prioritised the wholesale distribution part of the business and revenue has decreased 31% from these activities. The deals that we have signed and new channels we have launched post-period have resulted in October and November trading being 15% and 25% ahead YoY respectively with this trend continuing to accelerate significantly into the first two weeks of December. Adjusted EBITDA loss was GBP2.6m (H1 2021 profit: GBP0.3m) which reflects the ongoing investments being made that we set out in our IPO prospectus. The Company continues to enjoy a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents at 30 September of GBP10.4m.

Our Market

The Chinese eCommerce market continues to be by far the world's largest, both in terms of size and scale, representing immense opportunity for both our clients and the Company. The pandemic undoubtedly created both challenges and opportunities and, as a business, we have adapted well to restrictions imposed on international travel and found alternative ways to operate.

As noted at the time of Full Year Results in July, disruptions to travel have caused issues surrounding the discovery of Western brands by Chinese consumers. There has been increasing commentary around the rise in the pertinence of domestic Chinese brands in favour of household names in the West. Our experience suggests that this is largely concentrated around those goods which have been traditionally manufactured in the East by western brands, such as apparel. In the beauty and health markets, and particularly high-end segments, in which Samarkand currently operates, consumers recognise, and place great value on, the provenance, quality and cache of the products they buy.

Response to macro-challenges delivering results

The continuing strain placed on supply chains and the effect on consumer confidence felt globally, including China, has resulted in a challenging first half, especially when compared to the unprecedented surge we experienced at the start of the pandemic in H1 2020 when supply chains were still in good shape and consumers hadn't endured a year of uncertainty. We have anticipated those challenges and proactively adapted in a number of ways including taking advantage of our strong balance sheet to invest in additional stock and at the half year, the Group had inventory of GBP3.5 million compared to the GBP1.9 million worth of stock held at the same point in the prior year. We are pleased to have managed to remain stable with our first half revenue and we are now seeing the hard work, investment in new channels and increased capabilities coming through in H2 with October through to December performing strongly.

As part of our growth strategy, we have identified significant opportunities which will have a positive forward-looking effect. In near-China markets such as Japan, South Korea and SE Asia the dramatic reduction in Chinese tourists has meant an increased interest from merchants in cross-border eCommerce to reach these valuable consumers. In response to this we established an office in Japan to service this region and have recently signed two large enterprise clients to our Nomad Checkout solution which are planned to come online in early 2022. Our investment from, and partnership with, China's leading express delivery company, SF Express, has opened a healthy pipeline of potential clients in the region that we are actively developing together. Our recent announcements relating to Amorepacific and Strawberrynet is a direct result of the joint business development activities we are undertaking. We expect these to start contributing to the first quarter of the new year and to announce further client wins.

Strategic progress

As outlined at the time of listing, the net proceeds from the fundraising were to be allocated to development of the Nomad platform's functionality and services, to expand business development internationally, to extend marketing of our own brands and to pursue acquisitive growth opportunities. I am delighted that the first half of the year signifies a period of considerable progress made against these objectives.

International expansion

In line with our ambitions to expand internationally, in June we formally opened an office in Tokyo in order to help Japanese brands penetrate the Chinese eCommerce market. Japan is the world's 4th largest eCommerce market, and Japanese brands are highly sought after by Chinese consumers for their design and high-quality products. Samarkand's office in Tokyo is already engaged with a number of Japanese brands and retailers looking to improve their eCommerce penetration in China. We are also developing a strategy to penetrate further into Northeast Asian markets and have benefitted from one of the world's largest beauty conglomerates selecting our Nomad Checkout solution to power direct-to-consumer sales, from South Korea to Chinese consumers.

Complementary and fast growing acquisitions

In May we acquired Zita West Products Limited and a majority interest in Babawest Ltd for a total consideration of just over GBP2.8 million. Having collaborated commercially with both businesses for more than 3 years prior to their acquisition, the acquisition of these two businesses made sense from a strategic perspective. We had identified the businesses as attractive targets thanks to the sectors in which they operate. The fertility, pregnancy and mother & baby spaces continue to expand in China. Both companies have grown significantly since acquisition, taking advantage of the pre-existing supply chain of Probio7 which we had successfully established. Through the application of our market knowledge and the use of our Nomad platform, Zita West and Babawest sales have increased by 55% in the 5 months since acquisition compared to the same period last year. We have seen further increases in Zita West post period, driven by a new direct-to-consumer website in the UK, expanded listings in John Bell & Croydon and Harrods and the launch of a Tmall Flagship store in China.

More recently, the post-period acquisition of the Scottish brand, Napiers the Herbalists, signals a further execution of our stated intention to pursue acquisition opportunities. The business was acquired in November for an initial consideration of GBP1.7m. Napiers and Samarkand share the same vision, and we are confident that Napiers will benefit from our expertise and synergies and will follow similar trajectories to Probio7, Zita West Products and Baba West having integrated well into the Group.

New channels and major client wins for our technology

Despite the difficult trading period, revenues attributed to our Nomad Technology have increased 15%. In November we added the fastest growing eCommerce platform in China, Douyin, to our Nomad Storefront offering and launched our first store on the platform. Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok and has become a major player in eCommerce with GBP95bn (forecast) of GMV on the platform in 2021 up from GBP17bn in 2019. Through our direct integration we can now offer international merchants the ability to ship directly from overseas to consumers shopping on Douyin and from bonded warehouses within China. We went live with our first store on the platform in November and we are very pleased with the results and expect to see significant growth from this exciting channel. The launch of our Nomad Checkout SaaS product in a pilot project with THG (The Hut Group) has been successful and we expect to announce a full roll-out and extension of services in due course. Client wins have quickly followed in South Korea and Hong Kong with other large organisations which are scheduled for launch in Q1 2022.

Growth through top-tier partnerships

We now find ourselves in a position where the solutions we first envisaged 4 years ago are now a reality, powering sales for major retailers and attracting the attention of global logistics, payments and eCommerce technology companies who we are seeking to build strategic partnerships with. In this regard, I am delighted that Philip Smiley will be joining the Board as an executive early in the New Year. Phil is well known to the Company, being the brother of co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Simon. His experience and understanding of our markets and offering will be of huge value to our business. Previously Global CEO of the Consulting Division of Kantar, the world's leading data, insights and consulting company, he brings with him deep retail and consumer industry expertise and his proven track record in scaling b2b technology and services businesses, experience in acquisition, investment and partnership development will be invaluable.

More widely there have been significant hires made across the Group in order to deal with the increases in working capacity as we expand our operations. Since our IPO in March 2021, our total number of staff has increased from 99 to over 150 in December 2021. The decision to accelerate investment in talent and capability has been taken to enable us to capitalise on the significant opportunities that we have developed since March with top-tier partners and enterprise clients. We did this despite the short-term trading headwinds we have experienced in the first half

Outlook statement

The first half presented Samarkand with challenges which were felt across the retail sector globally and impacted sales in the period. We have worked hard to mitigate the effect of supply chain issues and are pleased with the momentum shown in the first two months of H2 with 15% and 25% sales growth in October and November respectively year on year. This trend has accelerated into December and we expect to be further ahead by month end. We will continue to see the benefit of deals signed in the first half start to come through during the rest of the financial year. The ongoing opportunity for the Group remains as strong as ever and any increased complexity in accessing the world's largest eCommerce market further strengthens our competitive advantage and barriers to entry for our competitors.

We have made considerable operational progress since IPO and the strength of our offering in accessing the world's largest eCommerce market has only increased. This is evidenced by the nature of the organisations that are looking to form strategic alliances with us. The Board remains confident in its execution of the plan outlined at IPO and in delivering significant returns for shareholders. We thank them for their continued support.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Overview

During the year, the Group's revenues, excluding exceptional revenues of GBP5.8m in H1 2021, remained flat at GBP7.2m (H1 2021: GBP7.3m) with gross margin decreasing to 57% (H1 2021: 62% excluding exceptional revenue contract).

Revenues from our core activities, Nomad technology is up 15% to GBP3.0m (H1 2021: GBP2.6m) and brand ownership revenues is up 13% to GBP2.3m (H1 2021: GBP2.0m) with revenues from our legacy distribution business decreasing 31% to GBP1.8m (H1 2021: GBP2.6m). The Group continues its strategy of moving away from B2B distribution model and focusing on growing its own brands, its Nomad technology revenues and increasing its B2C capabilities in the UK, China and rest of the world.

The Group's gross margin has decreased to 57% (H1 2021: 62% excluding exceptional revenues). The reduction in gross margin is a result of a change in our product mix, supply chain pricing pressures not all which could be passed on to our customers.

Exceptional Revenues

In H1 2021, the Group was awarded a GBP5.8m government contract from the Department of Health and Social Care (the "Exceptional Revenue") for the supply of personal protective equipment. This contract was successfully fulfilled.

Operating expenses

Selling and distribution expenses increased to 45% (H1 2021: 36% excluding exceptional revenue contract) of revenue, as a result of an increase in market advertising and distribution costs for brands the Group work with. In market advertising includes social media activities such as livestreaming, on-platform and off-platform promotions. Furthermore, there is a significant increase in marketing investment in our own brand Probio7 in line with our plans set out at the IPO.

Administrative expenses, excluding one off cost such as exceptional revenues, share-based payment expense, acquisition and restructuring related costs, increased to 49% (H1 2021: 23%) of revenue as a result of an increase in staff costs and additional regulatory and compliance costs. Staff costs have increased to GBP2.8m (H1 2021: GBP1.2m) to allow for the accelerated rollout of our Nomad technology platform and an increase client service, fulfilment and operational capabilities as outlined at our IPO. The average number of employees for the six months ending 30 September 2021 was 130 (H1 2021: 73).

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted loss per share was 6.5 pence per share (H1 2021 earnings: 5.2 pence per share).

Net cash/(debt)

The Group listed on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market in March 2021 and raised a total of GBP17m from both institutional investors and qualified investors. On 10 May 2021, the Group issued 2,737,840 new ordinary shares at a price of 115 pence raising GBP3,148,516 from United Win Asia Limited, a subsidiary of S.F. Holding Co., Ltd., as part of a strategic investment to further develop the Group's international expansion and technology.

As a result of the proceeds raised at the IPO and subsequent raise from United Win Asia Limited, the Group has moved from a net debt to net cash position. Alongside the funds raised, the directors' loans, former director loans and loan notes were converted into shares or repaid. 

Sep-21   Sep-20   Mar-21 
Cash and cash equivalents    10,389,765 1,468,146  14,606,867 
Right-of-use lease liabilities (847,433)  (795,921)  (972,994) 
Borrowings           (1,607,040) (3,527,457) (2,082,538) 
Directors' loans        -      (501,563)  - 
Net cash / (debt)        7,935,292  (3,356,795) 11,551,335

At the period end, the Group's net cash position was GBP7.9m (H1 2021: net debt GBP3.4m). The Group has brought forward significant investments in its technology and increased its client service, fulfilment and operational capabilities as well as invested in marketing its own brands. On the 1 May 2021, the Group also acquired Zita West Products Limited and majority stake in Babawest Limited for total cash consideration of GBP2.3m and GBP0.5m in shares.

Depreciation and amortisation

The total depreciation and amortisation costs were GBP0.1m and GBP0.2m respectively (H1 2021: GBP0.1m and GBP0.1m). The Group continued to invest in its Nomad Technology platform with a total of GBP0.5m (H1 2021: GBP0.3m) development costs capitalised during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss

Adjusted EBITDA loss of GBP2.7m (H1 2021: profit GBP0.3m). The increase in adjusted EBITDA loss is driven by the increase in staff cost and marketing.

Going Concern

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In adopting this basis, the Directors have carried out a robust assessment of the emerging and principal risks facing the business. As a result of the assessment performed, the Directors consider that the Group has adequate resources to continue its normal course of operations for the foreseeable future.

Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six month period ended 30 September 2021 

Period ended       Period ended       Year ended 
 
                          30 September 2021    30 September 2020    31 March 2021 
                          (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)       (Audited) 
                       Notes GBP            GBP            GBP 
Revenue                   3   7,167,152        13,064,342        20,600,541 
Cost of sales                3   (3,061,619)       (5,757,722)       (8,770,887) 
Gross profit                    4,105,533        7,306,620        11,829,654 
Selling and distribution expenses         (3,262,723)       (3,301,438)       (6,189,506) 
Administrative expenses           4   (3,917,370)       (1,682,048)       (4,506,290) 
 
Adjusted EBITDA                  (2,635,916)       300,019         (418,675) 
Share-based payment and equity related    5   (315,540)        -            (26,914) 
expenses 
IPO Listing Fees and acquisition costs    5   (123,104)        (16,506)         (460,174) 
Exceptional revenue (net profit)          -            2,039,621        2,039,621 
EBITDA                       (3,074,560)       2,323,134        1,133,858 
Depreciation and amortisation           (362,561)        (229,906)        (503,354) 
Operating profit/(loss)              (3,437,121)       2,093,228        630,504 
Finance income                   86            27            115 
Finance costs                   (91,757)         (211,572)        (401,076) 
Income/(loss) before taxation           (3,528,792)       1,881,683        229,543 
Taxation                      13,149          4,369          177,514 
Income/(loss) after taxation            (3,515,643)       1,886,052        407,057 
Exchange differences on translation of 
foreign operations 
                          13,435          (3,186)         (18,517) 
 
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the     (3,502,208)       1,882,866        388,540 
period 
 
Income/(loss) attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Company           (3,506,624)       1,847,866        405,074 
Non-controlling interests             (9,019)         38,186          1,983 
                          (3,515,643)       1,886,052        407,057 
 
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Company           (3,493,189)       1,844,680        386,557 
Non-controlling interests             (9,019)         38,186          1,983 
                          (3,502,208)       1,882,866        388,540 
 
Earnings/(loss) per share (basic and        (0.0648)         0.0523          0.0113 
diluted) Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Financial Position As at 30 September 2021 
                    30 September 2021  30 September 2020  31 March 2021 
                    Unaudited      Unaudited      Audited 
ASSETS              Notes GBP          GBP          GBP 
Intangible assets         7   4,246,664      1,271,948      1,462,981 
Property, plant and equipment      233,223       157,894       151,262 
Right-of-use assets           724,621       956,594       840,607 
Non-current assets           5,204,508      2,386,436      2,454,850 
Inventories            8   3,547,425      1,752,239      1,857,239 
Trade receivables            1,790,874      1,197,056      1,013,631 
Corporation tax recoverable       52,846       -          98,893 
Other receivables and prepayments    791,160       500,958       522,022 
Cash and cash equivalents        10,389,765     1,468,146      14,606,867 
Current assets             16,572,070     4,918,399      18,098,652 
Total assets              21,776,578     7,304,835      20,553,502 
 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Share capital           9   547,148       1,767        516,190 
Retained earnings            (4,436,296)     (1,494,337)     (929,672) 
Currency translation reserve      5,168        (6,519)       (8,267) 
Capital contribution          -          266,072       - 
Share premium              21,022,957     -          17,412,900 
Merger relief reserve          (2,063,814)     28,764       (2,063,814) 
Non-controlling interest        (9,019)       6,018        - 
Total equity              15,066,144     (1,198,235)     14,927,337 
 
Right-of-use lease liabilities     590,159       847,433       720,353 
Borrowings               1,367,144      1,163,654      1,372,964 
Deferred tax liability         269,673       71,945       67,576 
Total non-current liabilities      2,226,976      2,083,032      2,160,893 
Trade and other payables        3,308,948      2,064,845      1,981,054 
Accrued liabilities           655,722       1,045,314      472,807 
Deferred revenue            21,618       196,025       42,563 
Borrowings               239,896       2,363,803      709,574 
Right-of-use lease liabilities     257,274       248,488       252,641 
Loans from directors          -          501,563       - 
Refund liabilities           -          -          6,633 
Total current liabilities        4,483,458      6,420,038      3,465,272 
Total liabilities            6,710,434      8,503,070      5,626,165 
 
Total liabilities and equity      21,776,578     7,304,835      20,553,502 Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six month period ended 30 September 2021 

Share  Share   Merger   Capital   Currency   Retained  Non-controlling Total 
            Capital Premium  relief   Contribution Translation earnings  interests    equity 
                     reserve         Reserve 
            GBP    GBP     GBP      GBP      GBP      GBP      GBP        GBP 
Balance at 1 April   1,767  -     28,764   266,072   (3,333)   (3,342,203) (32,168)    (3,081,101) 
2020 
Loss after taxation  -    -     -      -      -      1,847,866  38,186     1,886,052 
Other comprehensive  -    -     -      -      (3,186)   -      -        (3,186) 
loss 
Total comprehensive  -    -     -      -      (3,186)   1,847,866  38,186     1,882,866 
loss for the year 
Balance at 30     1,767  -     28,764   266,072   (6,519)   (1,494,337) 6,018      (1,198,235) 
September 2020 
 
Balance at 1 April   516,190 17,412,900 (2,063,814) -      (8,267)   (929,672)  -        14,927,337 
2021 
Loss after taxation  -    -     -      -      -      (3,506,624) (9,019)     (3,515,643) 
Other comprehensive  -    -     -      -      13,435    -      -        13,435 
loss 
Total comprehensive 
income/(loss) for the -    -     -      -      13,435    (3,506,624) (9,019)     (3,502,208) 
year 
Shares issued net of  30,958 3,610,057 -      -      -      -      -        3,641,015 
transaction fees 
            30,958 3,610,057 -      -      -      -      -        3,641,015 
Balance at 30     547,148 21,022,957 (2,063,814) -      5,168    (4,436,296) (9,019)     15,066,144 
September 2021 
 
Balance at 1 April   1,767  -     28,764   266,072   (3,333)   (3,342,203) (32,168)    (3,081,101) 
2020 
Profit after tax    -    -     -      -      -      405,074   1,983      407,057 
Other comprehensive  -    -     -      -      (18,517)   -      -        (18,517) 
loss 
Total comprehensive  -    -     -      -      (18,517)   405,074   1,983      388,540 
loss for the year 
Disposal of minority  -    -     -      -      -      (12,891)  30,185     17,294 
interests 
Transactions with   -    -     -      -      -      (12,891)  30,185     17,294 
owners 
Group reconstruction  351,633 -     (2,092,578) (266,072)  13,583    1,993,434  -        - 
Shares issued on 
listing net of     147,804 15,852,283 -      -      -      -      -        16,000,087 
transaction fees 
Shares issued on    14,986 1,560,617 -      -      -      -      -        1,575,603 
conversion of loans

Share based payments  -    -     -      -      -      26,914   -        26,914 
            514,423 17,412,900 (2,092,578) (266,072)  13,583    2,020,348  -        17,602,604 
Balance at 31 March  516,190 17,412,900 (2,063,814) -      (8,267)   (929,672)  -        14,927,337 
2021 Consolidated Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows

For the six month period ended 30 September 2021 

30 September   30 September   31 March 
                                    2021       2020       2021 
                                    Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
                                    GBP         GBP         GBP 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Income/(loss) after taxation                      (3,515,643)    1,886,052     407,057 
Cash flow from operations reconciliation: 
Depreciation and amortisation                      362,561      229,906      503,354 
Interest expense                            60,371      175,742      314,027 
Finance income                             (86)       (27)       (115) 
Income tax credit                            -         -         (177,514) 
Share based payment                           -         -         26,914 
Working capital adjustments: 
(Increase) in inventories                        (1,468,921)    (457,046)     (562,046) 
(Increase) in trade and other receivables                (1,012,158)    (328,173)     (209,168) 
Increase in trade and other payables                  1,318,496     1,231,380     482,589 
Cash generated from/(used) in operating activities           (4,255,380)    2,737,834     785,098 
Taxes (paid)/received                          (42,898)     -         69,883 
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities         (4,298,278)    2,737,834     854,981 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment                (117,661)     (47,190)     (71,238) 
Payment of intangible assets                      (499,253)     (279,072)     (586,226) 
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired             (1,829,993)    -         (9,125) 
Disposal of subsidiary, net of cash sold                -         -         17,294 
Finance income                             86        (27)       115 
Net cash used in investing activities                  (2,446,821)    (326,289)     (649,180) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from issue of shares, net of fees               3,141,016     -         16,000,087 
Repayment of right-of-use lease liabilities               (142,177)     (141,633)     (283,424) 
Proceeds from borrowings                        -         1,171,467     1,833,400 
Repayment of borrowings                         (483,505)     (2,527,526)    (3,703,069) 
Net cash from financing activities                   2,515,334     (1,497,692)    13,846,994 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                (4,229,765)    913,853      14,052,795 
 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period           14,606,867    572,586      572,586 
Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign 
currencies 
                                    12,663      (18,293)     (18,514) 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period              10,389,765    1,468,146     14,606,867

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the period ended 30 September 2021 1. General information

Samarkand Group plc's registered office is Unit 13 & 14 Nelson Trading Estate, The Path, Merton, London SW19 3BL.

The results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 and 30 September 2020 are unaudited.

The Consolidated Group financial statements represents the consolidated results of Samarkand Group plc and its subsidiaries, (together referred to as the "Group").

This interim report, which has neither been audited nor reviewed by independent auditors, was approved by the board of directors on 15 December 2021. The financial information in this interim report has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards. The accounting policies applied by the Group in this financial information are the same as those applied by the Group in its financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 and which will form the basis of the 2021 financial statements. 2. Basis of preparation and measurement

(a) Basis of preparation

The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2021 included in these financial statements does not constitute the full statutory accounts for that year. The Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2021 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The Independent Auditors' Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statement for 2020 was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis, and did not contain a statement under 498(2) or 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Unless otherwise stated, the financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling (GBP) which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates.

Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into GBP at the rate of exchange on the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the exchange rate ruling at the reporting date. The resulting gain or loss is reflected in the "Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income" within either "Finance income" or "Finance costs".

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for certain financial instruments that have been measured at fair value.

The financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis, which contemplates the continuity of normal business activity and the realisation of assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. The directors of Samarkand Group plc have reviewed the Group's overall position and outlook and are of the opinion that the Group is sufficiently well funded to be able to operate as a going concern for at least the next twelve months from the date of approval of these financial statements

(b) Basis of consolidation

The Consolidated Group financial statements comprises the financial statements of Samarkand Group plc and its subsidiaries.

A subsidiary is defined as an entity over which Samarkand Group plc has control. Samarkand Group plc controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.

Changes in the Group's interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. The carrying amounts of the Group's interests and the non-controlling interests are adjusted to reflect the changes in their relative interests in the subsidiary. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognised directly in equity and attributed to owners of the Company.

Intra-group transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions are eliminated; unrealised losses are also eliminated unless cost cannot be recovered. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to ensure consistency of accounting policies with those of the Group.

The total comprehensive income of non-wholly owned subsidiaries is attributed to owners of the parent and to the non-controlling interests in proportion to their relative ownership interests. 3. Segmental analysis

An analysis of the Group's revenue and cost of sales is as follows: 

30 September 2021  30 September 2020  31 March 2021 
                 GBP          GBP          GBP 
Revenue by business unit: 
Brand ownership         2,246,237      1,992,178      3,518,615 
NOMAD technology         3,035,286      2,647,107      6,360,740 
Distribution           1,803,700      2,608,985      4,832,644 
Exceptional revenue                 5,780,000      5,780,000 
Other              81,929       36,072       108,542 
Total revenue          7,167,152      13,064,342     20,600,541 
 
Revenue by geographical destination: 
UK                2,380,437      7,140,368      8,960,128 
China              4,743,191      5,646,203      11,131,560 
Rest of the world        43,524       277,771       508,853 
Total revenue          7,167,152      13,064,342     20,600,541 
 
Cost of sale by business unit: 
Brand ownership         842,751       587,086       1,126,480

NOMAD technology         1,024,792      740,686       2,001,204 
Distribution           1,192,414      1,300,938      2,496,299 
Exceptional           -          3,091,046      3,091,046 
Other              1,662        37,966       55,858 
Total costs of sale       3,061,619      5,757,722      8,770,887

Exceptional revenues:

In H1 2021, with teams in both the UK and China, the Group was ideally positioned to source and supply products necessary for the coronavirus response. As a result, a GBP5.8m government contract from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) (the "Exceptional Revenue") was awarded to the Company in April 2020 for the supply of personal protective equipment. This contract was successfully fulfilled on time and within budget.

Segment assets:

The non-current assets of the Group are not measured or reported internally on a segmental basis as they are not considered to be attributable to any specific business segment. 4. Expenses by nature

An analysis of the Group's expenses by nature is as follows: 

30 September 2021  30 September 2020  31 March 2021 
                GBP          GBP          GBP 
Administrative expenses: 
Property costs         181,083       93,670       227,910 
Staff costs           2,767,053      1,226,071      2,982,338 
Professional fees        313,547       163,798       382,068 
Other              532,583       182,003       426,886 
Share based payment       -          -          26,914 
Restructuring costs       123,104       16,506       460,174 
Total administrative expenses  3,917,370      1,682,048      4,506,290 5. Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and exclude exceptional items, depreciation, and amortisation. Exceptional items are those items the Group considers to be non-recurring or material in nature that may distort an understanding of financial performance or impair comparability.

Adjusted EBITDA is stated before exceptional items as follows: 

30 September 2021  30 September 2020  31 March 2021 
                        Note GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
Share based payment and equity related expenses a  315,540       -          26,914 
IPO Listing Fees and acquisition costs        123,104       16,506       460,174 
Exceptional revenue (net profit)           -          (2,039,621)     (2,039,621) 
                           438,644       (2,023,115)     (1,552,533)

a. Recompense Share Purchase for Employee Share Option Scheme

In September 2020, when the Group repaid the initial seed loan to Iceland Foods, Simon Smiley and David Hampstead personally, from their own funds, acquired 26,500 shares in Samarkand Holdings, the then holding company of the group, from Iceland Foods and from an existing shareholder, for a total sum of GBP174,000. The shares were acquired for the purposes of satisfying the Employee Share Option Scheme which were granted to key employees of the Group. Typically, this would have been satisfied by new shares issued by the Company, however this was instead effected in a manner that did not dilute the existing shareholders.

The board and the remuneration committee have agreed to repay Simon Smiley and David Hampstead the cost of these shares, by way of a one-off bonus payment. The total amount of the bonus would be GBP270,000 which represents the total cash paid grossed up for national insurance and income tax. This would result in Simon Smiley and David Hampstead being in a net nil position after tax. As a result of the Employee Share option Scheme, 10% of the Company's shares at 31 March 2021, were held by employees (outside the founders) with an additional 2% option holders yet to exercise. 6. Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the owners of the parent company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. The same number of shares is used for the corresponding period in order to provide a meaningful comparison. 

30 September 2021 30 September 2020 31 March 2021 
                               GBP         GBP         GBP 
 
 
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share         (6.48) pence             1.13 pence 
                                        5.23 pence 
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares in issue 54,140,377    35,340,000    35,785,999 7. Intangible assets 
                         Development costs Trademarks Brands  Goodwill Total 
                         GBP         GBP     GBP     GBP     GBP 
Cost 
At 1 April 2021                  1,190,555     70,372   470,151  57,807  1,788,885 
Reclassification                 -         -     (10,235) 10,235  - 
Restated balance as at 1 April 2021        1,190,555     70,372   459,916  68,042  1,788,885 
Additions                     491,057      8,196   -     -     499,253 
Additions through business combinations      -         8,857   1,133,915 1,358,497 2,501,269 
At 30 September 2021               1,681,612     87,425   1,593,831 1,426,539 4,789,407 
 
Amortisation 
At 1 April 2021                  163,067      13,345   149,492  -     325,904 
Amortisation charge                137,964      5,341   65,873  -     209,178 
Amortisation charge through business combinations -         7,661   -     -     7,661 
At 30 September 2021               301,031      26,347   215,365  -     542,743 
 
Net book value 
At 31 March 2021                 1,027,488     57,027   320,659  57,807  1,462,981 
At 30 September 2021               1,380,581     61,078   1,378,466 1,426,539 4,246,664 
 
 
 
                         Development costs Trademarks Brands  Goodwill Total 
                         GBP         GBP     GBP     GBP     GBP 
Cost 
At 1 April 2020                  633,374      41,327   459,916  57,807  1,192,424 
Additions                     251,710      17,127   -     10,235  279,072 
At 30 September 2020               885,084      58,454   459,916  68,042  1,471,496 
 
Amortisation 
At 1 April 2020                  -         5,568   103,483  -     109,051 
Amortisation charge                62,190      3,538   24,769  -     90,497 
At 30 September 2020               62,190      9,106   128,252  -     199,548 
 
Net book value 
At 31 March 2020                 633,374      35,759   356,433  57,807  1,083,373 
At 30 September 2020               822,894      49,348   331,664  68,042  1,271,948 
 
 
 
                         Development costs Trademarks Brands  Goodwill Total 
                         GBP         GBP     GBP     GBP     GBP 
Cost 
At 1 April 2020                  633,374      41,327   459,916  57,807  1,192,424 
Additions                     557,181      29,045   -     -     586,226 
Additions through business combinations      -         -     10,235  -     10,235 
At 31 March 2021                 1,190,555     70,372   470,151  57,807  1,788,885 
 
Amortisation 
At 1 April 2020                  -         5,568   103,483  -     109,051 
Amortisation charge                163,067      7,775   46,011  -     216,853 
At 31 March 2021                 163,067      13,343   149,494  -     325,904 
 
Net book value 
At 31 March 2020                 633,374      35,759   356,433  57,807  1,083,373 
At 31 March 2021                 1,027,488     57,029   320,657  57,807  1,462,981 
 8. Inventories 
                         30 September 2021  30 September 2020  31 March 2021 
                         GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
Finished goods                  3,664,533      1,791,617      1,908,560 
Provision for obsolescence            (117,108)      (39,378)      (51,321) 
Total inventories                 3,547,425      1,752,239      1,857,239 
 
Cost of inventory recognised in profit and loss  3,061,619      5,757,722      8,770,887 9. Share capital

The following table summarises the share capital of Samarkand Group plc for the periods presented: 

Number of shares  Share capital 
                                Note No.        GBP 
 
Issued share capital in Samarkand Holdings Ltd at 31 March 2020 
                                   176,400      1,767 
Exchanged for shares in Samarkand Group plc           (a) 35,340,000     353,400 
Share issued on incorporation                    1         - 
Shares issued on 22 March 2021                    16,278,965     162,790 
At 31 March 2021                           51,618,966     516,190 
 
Shares issued on 4 May 2021                   (b) 357,977      3,580 
Shares issued on 10 May 2021                  (c) 2,737,840     27,378 
At 30 September 2021                         54,714,783     547,148 a. On 16 February 2021, Samarkand Group plc issued 35,340,000 ordinary shares of GBP0,01 each in exchange forthe entire share capital of Samarkand Holdings Limited on the basis of 1 ordinary share in Samarkand HoldingsLimited for 200 shares in Samarkand Group plc. b. On 4 May 2021, the Group acquired the entire share capital of London based Zita West Products Limited,www.zitawest.com, and 51% of Babawest , www.babawest.co.uk, for a total consideration of GBP2.4m, partly in cash andpartly issued in shares. c. On 10 May 2021, the Group issued 2,737,840 new ordinary shares at a price of 115 pence raising GBP3,148,516from United Win Asia Limited, a subsidiary of S.F. Holding Co., Ltd., as part of a strategic investment to furtherdevelop the Group's international expansion and technology.

Shareholders are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per ordinary share at meetings of Samarkand Group plc. 10. Notes to the statements of cash flows

Net debt reconciliation: 

Opening balances Cash flows Foreign exchange movements Closing balances 
                     GBP        GBP      GBP             GBP 
Six month period ended 30 September 2021 
Cash & cash equivalents         14,606,867    (4,229,765) 12,663           10,389,765 
Right of use lease liabilities      (972,994)    125,561   -             (847,433) 
Borrowings                (2,082,538)   475,498   -             (1,607,040) 
Totals                  11,551,335    (3,628,706) 12,663           7,935,292 
 
Six month period ended 30 September 2020 
Cash & cash equivalents         572,586     913,853   (18,293)          1,468,146 
Right of use lease liabilities      (1,216,486)   420,565   -             (795,921) 
Borrowings                (4,746,478)   1,219,021  -             (3,527,457) 
Directors' loans             (499,511)    (2,052)   -             (501,563) 
Totals                  (5,889,889)   2,551,387  (18,293)          (3,356,795) 
 
Year ended 31 March 2021 
Cash & cash equivalents         572,586     14,052,795 (18,514)          14,606,867 
Right of use lease liabilities      (1,216,486)   243,492   -             (972,994) 
Borrowings                (4,746,478)   2,663,940  -             (2,082,538) 
Directors' loans             (499,511)    499,511   -             - 
Totals                  (5,889,889)   17,459,738 (18,514)          11,551,335 11. Business Combination

On 4 May 2021, the Group acquired the entire share capital of London based Zita West Products Limited , www.zitawest.com, and 51% of Babawest , www.babawest.co.uk, for a total consideration of GBP2.8m. 

Purchase consideration             GBP 
Cash paid                    2,285,189 
Fair value of equity shares issued       500,000 
Total purchase consideration          2,785,189 
 
Intangible assets1               1,133,915 
Intangible assets from acquisition       1,196 
Property, plant and equipment          926 
Inventories                   221,264 
Trade and other receivables           113,140 
Cash and cash equivalents            455,196 
Other liabilities                (147,905) 
Trade and other payables            (135,596) 
Deferred tax liability             (215,444) 
Net identifiable assets acquired at fair value 1,426,692 
Goodwill arising on acquisition         1,358,497 
Purchase consideration transferred       2,785,189 
 
Consideration transferred settled in cash    2,285,189 
Cash and cash equivalents acquired       (455,196) 
Net cash outflow on acquisition         1,829,993

1Intangible assets include brands relating to the Zita West and Babawest brand and reflects their fair value at acquisition date. They are estimated to have a useful life of 10 years.

In accordance with IFRS 3 'Business Combinations', the acquisition accounting will be finalised within 12 months of the acquisition date of 4 May 2021. 12. Material subsequent events

On 2 November 2021, the Group announced that it had acquired Napiers the Herbalists, www.napiers.net, for an initial consideration of GBP1.7m, deferred consideration of GBP0.1m and a contingent consideration of up to USD0.7m. The combined assets of Napiers generated GBP1m of revenue for the year ended 31 March 2021 and an EBITDA of GBP0.24m on an unaudited basis.

For more information, please contact: 

Samarkand Group plc                     Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                              http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker       +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                              IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma PR                           +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
                              samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017. Since its IPO in March 2021 Samarkand has acquired Zita West Products, Babawest and Napiers the Herbalists.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 150 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  130497 
EQS News ID:  1258484 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1258484&application_name=news

