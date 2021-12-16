Regulatory News:

Following the agreement signed on November 9, 2021 ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, is announcing today the completion of the acquisition of 100% of GVT Transport Logistics, the transport and logistics division of GVT Group of Logistics.

GVT Transport Logistics manages 12 sites, employs more than 750 professionals, rents 200.000 m² of warehouses, and has a fleet of 285 trucks throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. Its main logistics campus in Tilburg is strategically located within a short distance from important sea-and airports and good accessibility by water, rail, and road with many international manufacturers based in this region. GVT Transport Logistics serves a diversified client portfolio, mostly A-brand international electronic goods and non-food retail companies.

GVT Transport Logistics and ID Logistics have had successful cooperation in the Benelux for many years. Both head offices are based in Tilburg. Combining the two companies will offer unique logistics services on the market and strong visibility on this strategic market.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, thanks the ID Logistics teams and his advisors Hogan Lovells in France for the corporate M&A (Jean-Marc Franceschi, Arnaud Deparday) and the antitrust (Eric Paroche, Victor Levy), Stibbe in the Benelux (Eva Das, Reinout de Boer, Omar El Gachi, Nathan van Rooijen, Stephanie Kleefstra) for the legal and tax due diligences, and 8Advisory Belgium (Philippe Fimmers, Edouard Decamp) for the financial due diligences.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenues of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

