Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as a Great Place to Work-Certified company in the UK for the third consecutive year. While the job market over the past 18 months has been volatile across the globe, Ryan's UK operations continued to thrive, growing at a rate of 18% while maintaining its employee-centric culture.

"It is extremely rewarding to receive this certification from Great Place to Work for the third time in a row," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "With the impact of COVID-19, we made a number of changes to ensure our employees' well-being as they adapted to changing professional and personal responsibilities. We are very proud of our team for being committed to building the workplace culture for which Ryan is well-known in the industry and for continuously making improvements to better ourselves year after year."

"Ryan strives to build a workplace that focuses on the well-being of our team members. Consistently being certified as a Great Place to Work reaffirms our commitment to this and has enabled us to attract the best talent in the market," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "I thank the leadership team and every Ryan team member in the United Kingdom for this exceptional accomplishment."

Ryan's commitment to attract and retain top professionals in the country is central to its growth and brand value. Through innovative programmes like the industry-leading myRyan initiative, employees are able to achieve work-life success and consistently rank Ryan as a top workplace.

This prestigious programme by Great Place to Work recognises employers that put employees at the heart of their organisation by collecting data and insights from thousands of organisations through employee engagement surveys.

