Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carla Matheson as an independent Director to the Board effective immediately. Ms. Matheson will also serve as a member on Nano One's Audit, Compensation and Nominating, and People and Governance Committees.

Paul Matysek, Executive Chair, commented, "On behalf of the board and the entire team, we are pleased to welcome Carla to Nano One. Carla brings a wealth of experience and a strong financial acumen that will be invaluable in supporting Nano One's ongoing growth strategy."

Ms. Matheson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over ten years of experience in a variety of industries, specializing in business development, mergers and acquisitions and financial reporting. Throughout her career on both the buy- and sell-side, Ms. Matheson, has provided dynamic solutions on all aspects of finance, accounting and business-related issues for both public and private companies, having closed 30+ majority acquisitions, 50+ minority/venture type transactions, raised over $150M in capital via both debt and equity markets and deployed over $60M in capital.

Ms. Carla Matheson stated "I am delighted to be joining the Nano One Board as the company looks to execute on its strategic development plans. I am looking forward to working with the Nano One Board and management team to build on Nano One's continued responsible growth and value generation."

Ms. Matheson has spent over 10 years in the finance and accounting field working with both public and private companies. Most recently, she was Chief Financial Officer of Tiny Capital, where she was responsible for the strategic oversight of the technology-heavy portfolio. This oversight included on-boarding new acquisitions, development of core financial and operational processes as the primary point of contact for portfolio CEOs experiencing periods of high growth. Ms. Matheson is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Plank Ventures Ltd., an investment company targeting investments and business opportunities in the technology arena, with a focus on early-stage start-up companies that have developed a customer and revenue base and are seeking funding for expansion.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Chelsea Lauber

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 854-8721

