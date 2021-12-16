DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DELISTINGS - 9 shares classes - London Stock Exchange

LYXOR ETF - DELISTINGS - 9 shares classes - London Stock Exchange

Please note that Lyxor will remove the share classes below from London Stock Exchange.

-- Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (FR0007075494)

-- Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (FR0010261198)

-- Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LU0496786905)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533032180)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533032347)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533034046)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533034392)

-- Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1900066462)

-- Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1900066629)

-- Overview of the changes

The last day of trading will be on 17th December 2021 at the close of business.

Share Class Name ISIN Ticker Currency Exchange place Last Trading date Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist FR0007075494 MGTU USD LN Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010261198 MEUU USD LN Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist LU0496786905 LAUS GBX LN Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - LU0533032180 DISW USD Acc (USD) LN Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc LU0533032347 STAW USD London Stock 17-Dec-21 (USD) LN Exchange Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533034046 MATW USD LN Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - LU0533034392 TELW USD Acc (USD) LN Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900066462 CECD USD LN Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900066629 LTMU USD LN

Please note the shares classes will not being liquidated. Listings on other trading venues will not be affected.

Please find below the remaining listings after 17/12/2021.

Share Class Name ISIN Ticker Currency Exchange place MGT IM EUR Borsa Italiana Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist FR0007075494 MGT FP EUR Euronext MEU FP EUR Euronext LYY5 GY EUR Xetra Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc FR0010261198 MEU IM EUR Borsa Italiana MEUG LN GBX LSE LYMEU SW CHF SIX Swiss Ex LYPU GY EUR Xetra LAUU LN USD LSE Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist LU0496786905 AUST IM EUR Borsa Italiana AU2 FP EUR Euronext LYAU2 BW USD BX Swiss Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533032180 LYCODW SW USD SIX Swiss Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533032347 LYCOSW SW USD SIX Swiss Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533034046 LYMATW SW USD SIX Swiss Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533034392 LYTELW SW USD SIX Swiss EST IM EUR Borsa Italiana LYCEC SW EUR SIX Swiss Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900066462 CEC FP EUR Euronext LEER GY EUR Xetra CECL LN GBX LSE LATAM IM EUR Borsa Italiana LLAM GY EUR Xetra Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc LU1900066629 LTM FP EUR Euronext LYLTM SW USD SIX Swiss

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599

