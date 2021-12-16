Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
(Noch-) Geheimtipp: Massiver Ausbruch und Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
16.12.2021 | 09:16
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor International Asset Management: DELISTINGS - 9 shares classes - London Stock Exchange

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DELISTINGS - 9 shares classes - London Stock Exchange

Lyxor International Asset Management (MGT) Lyxor International Asset Management: DELISTINGS - 9 shares classes - London Stock Exchange 16-Dec-2021 / 07:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LYXOR ETF - DELISTINGS - 9 shares classes - London Stock Exchange

Please note that Lyxor will remove the share classes below from London Stock Exchange.

-- Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (FR0007075494)

-- Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (FR0010261198)

-- Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LU0496786905)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533032180)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533032347)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533034046)

-- Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (LU0533034392)

-- Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1900066462)

-- Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1900066629)

-- Overview of the changes

The last day of trading will be on 17th December 2021 at the close of business. 

Share Class Name                    ISIN     Ticker Currency Exchange place   Last Trading 
                                                    date 
Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist       FR0007075494 MGTU  USD 
                                   LN 
Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc         FR0010261198 MEUU  USD 
                                   LN 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist     LU0496786905 LAUS  GBX 
                                   LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - LU0533032180 DISW  USD 
Acc (USD)                              LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc  LU0533032347 STAW  USD   London Stock    17-Dec-21 
(USD)                                LN       Exchange 
Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)   LU0533034046 MATW  USD 
                                   LN 
Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - LU0533034392 TELW  USD 
Acc (USD)                              LN 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc   LU1900066462 CECD  USD 
                                   LN 
Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc       LU1900066629 LTMU  USD 
                                   LN

Please note the shares classes will not being liquidated. Listings on other trading venues will not be affected.

Please find below the remaining listings after 17/12/2021. 

Share Class Name                         ISIN     Ticker  Currency Exchange place 
                                       MGT IM  EUR   Borsa Italiana 
Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist            FR0007075494 
                                       MGT FP  EUR   Euronext 
                                       MEU FP  EUR   Euronext 
                                       LYY5 GY  EUR   Xetra 
Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc              FR0010261198 MEU IM  EUR   Borsa Italiana 
                                       MEUG LN  GBX   LSE 
                                       LYMEU SW CHF   SIX Swiss Ex 
                                       LYPU GY  EUR   Xetra 
                                       LAUU LN  USD   LSE 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist          LU0496786905 AUST IM  EUR   Borsa Italiana 
                                       AU2 FP  EUR   Euronext 
                                       LYAU2 BW USD   BX Swiss 
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533032180 LYCODW SW USD   SIX Swiss 
Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)    LU0533032347 LYCOSW SW USD   SIX Swiss 
Lyxor MSCI World Materials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)       LU0533034046 LYMATW SW USD   SIX Swiss 
Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) LU0533034392 LYTELW SW USD   SIX Swiss 
                                       EST IM  EUR   Borsa Italiana 
                                       LYCEC SW EUR   SIX Swiss 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc       LU1900066462 CEC FP  EUR   Euronext 
                                       LEER GY  EUR   Xetra 
                                       CECL LN  GBX   LSE 
                                       LATAM IM EUR   Borsa Italiana 
                                       LLAM GY  EUR   Xetra 
Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc           LU1900066629 
                                       LTM FP  EUR   Euronext 
                                       LYLTM SW USD   SIX Swiss

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0007052782, FR0007075494; FR0010261198; LU0496786905; LU0533032180; LU0533032347; LU0533034046; 
        LU0533034392; LU1900066462; LU1900066629 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MGT 
Sequence No.: 130501 
EQS News ID:  1258540 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1258540&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2021 02:45 ET (07:45 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.